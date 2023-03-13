Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 9, 2023

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Harvard Bioscience Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Sirois, Director of SEC Reporting. Please go ahead.

Dave Sirois: Thank you, Shannon and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Harvard Bioscience fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I would like to suggest that you take a moment and download a copy of a presentation that will be referred to during this call. The file is entitled Q4 2022 HBIO Quarterly Earnings Presentation and is located in the Investor Overview, Events and Presentations section of our website. Leading the call today will be Jim Green, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jennifer Cote, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Jim, I will read our safe harbor statement. In our discussion today, we may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements.

Our actual results and performance may differ materially from what we have projected due to risks and uncertainties including those described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other public filings. Any forward-looking statements, including those related to the company's future results and activities represent our estimates as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent day. Also much of today's call will focus on our non-GAAP quarterly results, which we believe better represents the ongoing economics of the business, reflects how we set and measure our incentive compensation plans and how we manage the business internally.

The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP results are outlined in the earnings release and today's presentation. These two documents as well as a replay of this call can be found on our website under Investor Overview Events and Presentations. Additionally any material financial or other statistical information presented on the call, which is not included in our press release and presentation will be archived and available in the Investor Relations section of our website. I will now turn the call over to Jim. Jim please go ahead.

Jim Green: Thank you David. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Let me start by saying that despite inflation, currency and the lingering effects of the global supply chain, we kept our heads down and completed the previously disclosed portfolio optimization and related cost reductions. These actions are designed to support our stated goals for revenue growth with 58% to 60% gross margins and EBITDA margins in the high-teens or better. Now let's go to slide 3 of the presentation to look at highlights for the quarter. Reported revenue for the quarter was $28.4 million, down 14% from a very strong Q4 prior year. Adjusting for a $1 million impact from currency we were down 11%. The majority of the impact was seen in pre-clinical revenues with order demand recovering later in Q4 though not in time for revenue shipments to catch up.

Strong order growth with a substantially improved product portfolio points to a strong start for 2023. Adjusted gross margin recovered to 57% consistent with historical gross margins in spite of the remaining low-margin obsolete products as they wind down. Adjusted operating margin came in at 12%. Going forward, we'll be reporting adjusted EBITDA, which in Q4 measured 13% of revenue. In the appendix you'll find the bridge from GAAP measurements to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EPS measured $0.04 per share, down from a very strong $0.08 last year. And cash flow from operations measured $2.7 million. Now let's move to slide 4, take a look at the revenue in the quarter by product family. This slide shows Q4 2022 revenue adjusted to reflect Q4 2021 exchange rates.

Starting with the first row of the table, our cellular molecular technology revenue was roughly flat when adjusted for currency. We had solid growth in Asia Pacific, which was offset by slowness in the Americas. Cell based testing products were up double digits globally. We saw continued rotation out of the low-margin products with revenues from discontinued products decreasing by about $300,000 versus the same quarter last year. We are seeing demand increase going forward, augmented by exciting new products with new consumables and services such as Electroporation for bioproduction. Next, our pre-clinical products were down 19% in constant currency from a historically strong Q4 prior year. Globally telemetry and inhalation revenue shipments were down in Q3 and early in Q4.

Recovering somewhat in the quarter, though, much of the order improvement came later in the quarter. The China lockdown further delayed shipments, with strong order demand recovering later in the quarter as lockdowns eased. Overall, order demand recovery later in the quarter didn't help Q4 much, but strong order growth with a solid book-to-bill ratio point to a strong start for 2023. The strong U.S. dollar compared to the euro and British pound drove a currency impact of the $1 million, I spoke of earlier. Now let's move to slide 5, so I can tell you about some of the exciting new product launches in the quarter. Before I start, let me take a minute to explain a little bit about this slide. Over the last three years, we've optimized our product offerings to critical areas of the drug and therapy continuum.

With cellular molecular technology products focusing on enabling research and discovery of new compounds by both biopharma companies and top academic research universities. And now more recently, we're also offering a bridge to bioproduction where Electroporation or electrofusion is a widely used method to create the new therapy, drug or vaccine. Our preclinical systems primarily offer biotech, pharma, CRO and large academics the ability to measure and wirelessly collect critical physiologic behavioral information from animal models. This data has been utilized for longitudinal studies and for the safety and regulatory filings required prior to clinical human clinical use. Our enterprise software provides efficient access to the large data pools collected during preclinical testing for data reduction, post and report generation and also for future AI-related processing as we see coming in the future.

Starting with Cellular Molecular Technologies, in Q4 we received a large order from a top pharma company for our BTX Electroporation system configured for bio-production. This order began significant shipments in Q1 of 2023 and is expected to quickly ramp to $1 million annually, primarily driven by consumption of our unique Flatpack Reaction Chambers and augmented by expanded services. We're excited about this emerging value proposition for the BTX system, in bio-production, which is often used today in pharmaceutical research and development to create the initial strength of therapeutics and vaccines. BTX Electroporation has the potential to provide substantial ongoing stream of Flatpack and other consumable revenue that benefits from production quantities in addition to those historically required in research and discovery.

Second, we introduced, the new U7500 our Premium Spectrophotometer building on our well-known ultra-spec name. This system replaces three existing models, and is designed to better penetrate pharma and CRO companies and top academic sites and started shipping late in Q4. Lastly, continuing to drive market leadership in preclinical, wireless continuous monitoring we launched our "Exclusive" continuous monitoring Glucose Implant. This new implant allows for continuous monitoring of glucose levels and avoids the cost, inconvenience and variability inherent in periodic manual blood draws for sampling. Glucose monitoring is expected to be an incremental growth driver in academic labs and government labs and pharma companies in the pursuit of solutions for the ever-growing problems of obesity and diabetes.

This new line of implants began shipping late in Q4 and will augment new growth of our consumables and services in 2023 and beyond. Now I'll turn the call over to Jennifer Cote, our interim CFO, for a quick look at key financials. Jen?

Jennifer Cote: Thank you, Jim. I'm pleased to be able to share our financial results in greater detail. If you can please refer to slide 7, as a reminder my discussion will focus on adjusted results for P&L performance which aligns with measurements we use to internally manage the business. Jim has already taken you through our revenue performance, and I will take you through additional details on our expenses, balance sheet and cash flows. Q4 adjusted gross margin was 57.2%, as discussed earlier, this was consistent with the full year 2021 adjusted gross margin but was 2.4 percentage points below that of last Q4, 2021. Q4 2021 was a near record quarter for revenue and this drove favorable absorption of fixed overhead costs.

Our gross margin for Q4, 2022, was also impacted by increases in certain components costs. In general, our gross margin will fluctuate from period to period based on revenue mix and volume inflation, impact to supply chain among other factors. We initiated the discontinuation of non-strategic products in Q3 and also implemented pricing updates during Q4. We will enter Q1 of 2023 with lower labor and overhead costs, as the headcount reductions related to our portfolio rationalization are realized. With the implementation of these improvements, together with our pricing increases, we expect to see initial margin improvement in Q1 and to achieve the full benefit of these changes in Q2. Now, moving to operating margin. Q4 adjusted operating margin was $3.4 million or 11.9% compared to $5.3 million or 16% in Q4, 2021.

The decrease was primarily driven by lower revenue and as a result, lower gross margin, partially offset by lower operating expenses in Q4. We continue to work diligently to optimize our cost structure across our global functions. Planned restructuring is largely behind us as we exit 2022, although, we will continue to look for opportunities to improve the operating effectiveness of our company going forward. We do expect an increase in capital expenditures in 2023, as we invest in the consolidation of certain business tools and also invest in tooling and capital equipment related to new products. As we enter 2023, we will start to report on adjusted EBITDA, as Jim mentioned, in replacement of operating income and margin. The primary difference for Harvard Bioscience is depreciation on our fixed assets, which is approximately $300,000 each quarter and we believe this change aligns more closely with our focus on cash flow improvements and is consistent with the presentation of other comparable companies.

Interest expense was $900,000 in Q4 2022 as compared to $400,000 in Q4 of 2021. We executed an interest rate swap during Q1 of 2023 to fix the majority of the interest on our floating rate bank debt and this mitigates further expense growth in 2023. Now, turning my attention to cash flow. As Jim mentioned, cash flow provided by operations was $2.7 million in Q4 of fiscal 2022 compared to $100,000 in last Q4. Primary drivers for this change related to accruals for variable compensation. Cash provided by operations for the full year was $1.2 million, consistent with 2021, despite $4 million of cash payments related to the final resolution of SEDAR litigation which we put behind us early last year. Over the course of the year, we saw strong improvements in our days sales outstanding and reduced our accounts receivable balance by $4.8 million over the course of 2022.

Inventory remains relatively flat, despite the headwinds of higher component costs and spot purchases, to secure raw materials needed to produce our products. We expect to make meaningful progress against our days' inventory on hand metric in 2023. While our net debt is slightly higher at the end of 2022, we did reduce our outstanding debt by $1.8 million over the course of the year. This will be a focus and a strategic priority for us in 2023, and we are targeting solid reductions in our outstanding debt. Jim will cover this in the next section, as he discusses 2023 guidance. Back to you, Jim.

Jim Green: Thanks, Jen. Now, moving to our summary on slide nine and a look at what we see for the year 2023. With the market headwinds of 2022 behind us, our lean cost structure and our exciting new product portfolio in hand, we expect a strong 2023 for Harvard Bioscience. We expect reported revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digit range, inclusive of approximately 4 percentage points of discontinued product revenue. We also expect improved gross margins with significant expansion in adjusted EBITDA margins. With our expanded EBITDA, combined with improved working capital cash flow, we plan to significantly pay down our debt. We target reducing our debt leverage to the 2x level by the end of 2023. Thank you. Now, I'll turn the call back over to the operator and open the line for questions. Thanks.

