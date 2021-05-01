Harvard Bioscience Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Harvard Bioscience (NAS:HBIO, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $6.93 per share and the market cap of $276.7 million, Harvard Bioscience stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Harvard Bioscience is shown in the chart below.


Harvard Bioscience Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Harvard Bioscience Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Harvard Bioscience is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 5.9% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Harvard Bioscience has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Harvard Bioscience at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Harvard Bioscience is poor. This is the debt and cash of Harvard Bioscience over the past years:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Harvard Bioscience Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Harvard Bioscience has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $102.1 million and loss of $0.21 a share. Its operating margin is 0.22%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Harvard Bioscience at 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Harvard Bioscience over the past years:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Harvard Bioscience Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Harvard Bioscience's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Harvard Bioscience's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 35.4%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Harvard Bioscience's ROIC is 0.17 while its WACC came in at 10.78. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Harvard Bioscience is shown below:

Harvard Bioscience Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Harvard Bioscience Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, Harvard Bioscience (NAS:HBIO, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 74% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about Harvard Bioscience stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Benin Bronzes: Germany to return looted artefacts to Nigeria

    Priceless artefacts are to be returned from next year as a step towards "reconciliation".

  • Feds Had Backup Plan to Arrest and Charge Derek Chauvin All Along: Report

    The Justice Department reportedly had a contingency plan to arrest former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the case he was found not guilty for the murder of George Floyd, and will move ahead with charges of civil rights violations against Chauvin and the three other ex-cops involved in Floyd’s death. According to sources who spoke to the Minneapolis Tribune, prosecutors out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota and the Justice Department have been building out their own criminal case in private before a grand jury. If the jury of 23 votes to indict, Chauvin and the others — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — will face new charges in federal court. For Chauvin, the case not only relates to his involvement in Floyd’s death, but also to a 2017 incident in which the former cop allegedly hit a 14-year-old repeatedly with his flashlight while arresting him, and subsequently knelt on his back while the teenager complained that he could not breathe. Federal authorities also developed a plan to file a criminal complaint and take Chauvin into custody at the courthouse in the case of a mistrial or a not-guilty verdict, sources told the paper. Earlier this month, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, after a little over ten hours of jury deliberation, and now faces sentencing of up to 40 years in prison. The New York Times reported Thursday that eleven of the 12 jurors were immediately ready to convict Chauvin. One day after the verdict, the Justice Department announced that it will be conducting a civil investigation into the Minneapolis police department to determine if it “engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing,” according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

    Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy.

  • Beijing's campaign to rein in Tesla has begun, now experts say it has a limited time to sell cars before it gets canceled

    It's clear from state media that Beijing is trying to slow Tesla's growth to boost domestic rivals. Too bad Tesla desperately needs China's market.

  • Fact check: Fatality rate among fully vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 misleading, experts say

    An Instagram post claims COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people is significantly higher compared to unvaccinated people. This is false.

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' U.S. defense secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.

  • Pentagon preparing for Taliban attacks during US withdrawal

    The Pentagon is preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S. and coalition forces as they withdraw from Afghanistan, a prospect that complicates the outlook for winding down America's longest war. May 1 was the date all U.S. and other foreign forces were to have departed Afghanistan under a February 2020 deal between the Taliban and the Trump administration. As part of that agreement, the Taliban halted attacks on U.S. troops, and none has been killed since then.

  • Coronavirus: New variants are causing growing concern in Africa

    A lack of specialised genome sequencing is making it difficult to track new mutations in Africa.

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • NFL DRAFT: 16 winners and losers from the first round

    The Jaguars, the Bears, and the Eagles were all big winners on night one of the NFL draft, while the Raiders and the Packers were losers.

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • The Chicago cop who fatally shot a Latino man asked another officer to cuff him as he lay bleeding. The officer gave the man medical aid instead.

    Body-camera video shows the Chicago cop who shot Anthony Alvarez asked another officer to cuff the dying man. That officer provided aid instead.

  • Step Inside Miley Cyrus’s Beautifully Boisterous Los Angeles Home—Which Was Designed by Her Mom, Tish

    Alternately trippy and understated, the glamorous California property was created by Tish Cyrus and her design partner Mat Sanders

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • Bill Maher Unloads on Rudy Giuliani Over ‘Unprecedented’ FBI Raid

    HBOBill Maher has been on quite a run of late. First, he welcomed Sharon Osbourne to his Real Time show in order to defend the TV personality in the wake of racism allegations. (“Cancel culture” was the real culprit, naturally.) Then, he celebrated vehicular menace Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor of California with some ugly transphobic jokes.On Friday, the HBO host dialed back his regular “woke left” rants to focus on Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech—and Republicans’ bizarre reactions to it. “Ted Cruz, during the speech, fell asleep. Of course, you know Ted’s a liar. He said he wasn’t asleep—he was protesting ‘wokeness,’” cracked Maher.He continued: “Lauren Boebert, you know this nut? One of the new Republicans from Congress, I think from Colorado. This is a loon on a Majorie Taylor Greene-level. During the speech, she dramatically unfurled one of those mylar blankets—you know, kids-in-cage silver blankets. I don’t even really know the point of this protest, so I’m just going to take the high road and say, everyone’s entitled to their opinion but do not ask me ever to respect prop comedy.” (Cue tin-foil hat jokes.)But Maher took even more glee in mocking the recent FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani, the cousin-marrying, affair-having, head-melting, Trump-defending Borat mark. The FBI raided his home and office in New York City, seizing phones and computers “as part of an investigation into whether Rudy Giuliani broke lobbying laws when he was President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer,” reported The New York Times. Michael Che Mocks Report SNL Cast May Skip Elon Musk Episode“Giuliani Time came to Giuliani’s apartment this week. I just want people to understand how unprecedented this is—for just a lawyer, let alone a former prosecutor, mayor of New York, the president’s personal lawyer,” explained Maher. “It was 6 a.m. He was just getting in his coffin,” cracked Maher of the early-morning raid. “Rudy would say, ‘They hate me for being loyal.’ Yes, loyal to a horrible president and a scummy guy, so I can’t feel too sorry for him about it. But unprecedented, yes. Now, is this unprecedented for one of two reasons: Is it political payback—is this politics?—or is what Giuliani and Trump did unprecedented? I would say that.”Yes, according to Maher, Giuliani and Trump were not mere idiots but completely reckless. “An idiot is, I didn’t know health care was complicated,” said Maher. “Crazy is like doing your crimes in public, which he did. And that doesn’t compute, so we thought it had to be more of a conspiracy. It may turn out that most of it really was just what he did in public, because it’s so insane.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cowboys make Jones draft history: 1st 5 picks all defense

    The Cowboys used their first five picks on defensive players, four of them coming on a busy Friday night. Dallas had never gone that far into the draft without picking an offensive player since Jones bought the team and made himself the general manager in 1989. The Cowboys gave up a franchise-worst 473 points last year while going 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy's debut.