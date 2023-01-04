Harvard Business Review Announces 2022’s Most-Watched Videos, Most-Read Articles & More

Harvard Business Review has published some interesting year-end lists

Harvard Business Review, the monthly general management magazine published by Harvard Business Publishing, has published multiple year-end lists that may be of interest to MBAs or MBA applicants.

In “HBR’s Most-Watched Videos Of 2022,” HBR Editors write: “What exactly is strategy, again? How do I handle difficult conversations with really difficult coworkers? What can a very winning Formula One team leader teach me about management?

“These are a cross section of questions answered by some of HBR’s 10 most popular videos made in 2022. By design, our videos cover a little of everything that HBR has to offer, from research-based business theory, to wisdom from top performers in their fields, to nitty-gritty tactics for surviving another day in an imperfect world of work. This year, our 10 most popular videos fit into these three categories: What is…?, How do I…?, and How do they…?”

In “Our Favorite Management Tips Of 2022,” the editors offer 10 popular pieces of advice from their daily newsletter; and in “HBR’s Most-Read Research Articles Of 2022,” writer Danny Dukach writes: “For many of us, the arrival of a new year can be equal parts inspiring and daunting. While the promise of a fresh start is often welcome, it’s also a reminder of all the challenges we faced in the last 12 months — and all those still awaiting us, that we have yet to overcome.

“But as we set about drafting our New Year’s resolutions, it’s helpful to remember all the progress we’ve already made. Indeed, we’ve all faced countless hurdles over the last year, from navigating our own shifting identities and priorities to combatting persistent inequities in the world around us. And HBR has published dozens of research-backed articles offering insights and strategies to help us address the most pressing issues we face as individuals, managers, and leaders. So as 2022 comes to a close, we decided to take a look at the research questions that resonated most with our readers over course of the last year.”

Harvard Business Review Announces Most-Watched Videos, Most-Read Articles & More

Ann M. Olazábal

Ann M. Olazábal

President Julio Frenk announced Monday the selection of the interim dean for the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School. Ann M. Olazábal, professor and vice dean of Lifelong Learning and Executive Education, will serve in the post beginning in January.

Olazábal, a 1997 M.B.A. alumna of the school who earned her J.D. from Notre Dame Law School, “has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and won numerous teaching and leadership awards since becoming a member of the faculty at the University of Miami in 1997,” Frenk shared in his message to trustees and faculty and staff members.

Ken McPhail

Professor Ken McPhail has today been announced as the successor to Professor Fiona Devine as Head of Alliance Manchester Business School following a rigorous selection process.

Currently Professor of Accounting in AMBS, Ken will move to his new role on 1 August 2023, when current Head of AMBS Professor Fiona Devine becomes the Vice-President and Dean of Humanities at The University of Manchester.

Ken joined the University of Manchester from Melbourne in 2014 in the role of Vice Dean of Social Responsibility in the Faculty of Humanities. From 2017 to 2021, Ken was Director of Research, and Deputy Head of AMBS where he led the business school’s 2021 Research Excellence Framework (REF) submission and was involved in bringing the £32 million ESRC Productivity Institute to Manchester.

Vanderbilt Owen hosts first Women in Consulting Panel

Five Vanderbilt Business graduates from Bain, BCG, Deloitte, EY, and PwC spoke at Vanderbilt Business in November as part of the first annual Women in Consulting Panel.

The alumnae reflected on their time at Vanderbilt, their careers, and their experience as women in consulting. They also discussed how attending Vanderbilt Business has helped them succeed professionally.

Owen’s Women’s Business Association and Strategy and Consulting Club co-hosted the event on Nov. 11. Although the discussion was focused on consulting, Emilia Banks, OSCC president, says the alumnae gave advice applicable to all corporate fields.

Linda Bartlett

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management named Linda Bartlett as an executive in residence. Bartlett brings more than 40 years of experience in finance, business development, and accounting, including over 30 years in leadership and executive roles.

Executives in residence at Loyola’s Sellinger School are business practitioners who bring industry knowledge to the classroom. They represent a broad range of perspectives that enrich the academic experience by expanding career opportunities, business acumen, and networks for undergraduate and graduate students at Loyola.

