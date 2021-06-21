Harvard defeats students' lawsuit over lack of COVID-19 tuition refunds

FILE PHOTO: A student wearing a mask walks through the Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Harvard University won the dismissal on Monday of a lawsuit by students over its decision not to partially refund tuition when it moved classes online early in the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said three students leading the proposed class action failed to show that Harvard had contractually promised them in-person instruction and access to on-campus facilities during the spring 2020 semester.

Noting that "spring 2020 was not a normal time," the Boston-based judge said such an expectation was unreasonable "where, during a global pandemic, the governor and public health officials dictated otherwise."

The lawsuit was brought by law student Abraham Barkhordar and two master's degree candidates, Ella Wechsler-Matthaei in education and Sarah Zelasky in public health, on behalf of students in Harvard's 12 degree-granting schools.

Many colleges and universities with high price tags were sued by students over the lack of tuition refunds. Talwani said some courts have found no binding contracts requiring in-person instruction at all times.

Lawyers for the Harvard plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Harvard spokesperson Jonathan Swain declined to comment.

Talwani also rejected Barkhordar's bid for a partial refund for the fall 2020 semester, after he agreed to pay full tuition for online-only instruction.

He had claimed Harvard had given him a "coercive choice" between taking classes remotely or delaying his education.

Harvard did offer partial tuition refunds for students who chose to take leaves of absence.

Tuition for Harvard full-time students in the 2021-2022 academic year is $67,720 at the law school, $64,998 for a master of public health, and $51,904 in education.

The case is Barkhordar et al v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 20-10968.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spanish leader: 9 Catalan separatists will receive pardons

    Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain. Sánchez made the announcement in Barcelona, during a speech set to lay the roadmap for the future of the northeastern region, before a few hundred civil society representatives.

  • When it comes to heated divorce, pets aren't people too

    In the eyes of the law, pets are property when it comes to divorce, but new ways of working out custody of the dog, cat or parrot have sprung up with special mediators and “petnups” to avoid courtroom disputes. Alaska, California and Illinois are among states that have enacted laws giving judges leeway to consider the best interests of pets, not unlike what they do for children. A bill is pending in New York state to take the same approach.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs insurers on Obamacare reimbursements

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by health insurance companies to seek a full reimbursement from the federal government under a provision of the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to uninsured Americans. The justices turned away appeals brought by private insurers Maine Community Health Options, Community Health Choice Inc and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative. The insurers had said they were collectively owed millions of dollars for each year they did not receive payments the government had pledged to make under the 2010 law, formally called the Affordable Care Act.

  • West hits Belarus with new sanctions over Ryanair 'piracy'

    Western powers hit Belarus with a wave of new sanctions on Monday in a coordinated response to Minsk's forced landing of a Ryanair plane last month to arrest a journalist on board, an act that is set to prompt further economic sanctions. The European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada blacklisted more officials, lawmakers and ministers from the administration of President Alexander Lukashenko, whose air force intercepted the Ryanair plane flying between Athens and Vilnius on May 23 in what the West called state piracy. "We are united in our deep concern regarding the Lukashenko regime's continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," the European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada said in a joint statement.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs AbbVie appeal in patent fight involving AndroGel drug

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear AbbVie Inc's challenge to a lower court's decision that it violated federal antitrust law by pursuing a "sham" patent complaint against rival Perrigo Co over AbbVie's blockbuster testosterone replacement drug AndroGel. The justices turned away AbbVie's appeal and left intact the lower court's finding that its 2011 complaint against Perrigo was brought solely to delay Perrigo's proposed generic version of AndroGel. The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year threw out a federal judge's order requiring AbbVie and partner Besins Pharmaceuticals to disgorge $448 million in profits to the Federal Trade Commission, but found that the judge had correctly determined that they had violated antitrust law.

  • Thirteen groups oppose two Big Tech antitrust bills before U.S. Congress

    Thirteen organizations, many allied with high-tech companies, wrote to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday urging lawmakers to vote against two of the most far-reaching antitrust bills that the committee will discuss this week. The two bills - one introduced by Representative David Cicilline, chair of the antitrust subcommittee, and the other by Representative Pramila Jayapal - address the issue of giant companies, such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, creating a platform for other businesses and then competing against those same businesses. The groups said that Cicilline's bill would bar Google from including YouTube videos in search results and block Apple from preinstalling "Find My Phone" on new iPhones.

  • Italy reports 21 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 495 new cases

    Italy reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 495 from 881. Italy has registered 127,291 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 385 from a previous 389.

  • Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal

    President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of his commitment to shipping 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June because of regulatory and other hurdles, officials said as they announced new plans Monday for sharing the shots globally. The White House announced the final allocations for the doses, with 60 million shots going to the global COVAX vaccine sharing alliance and 20 million being directed to specific partners. A White House official said shipments will go out as soon as countries are ready to receive the doses and the administration sorts out logistical complexities.

  • Airlines, unions urge U.S. to prosecute 'egregious onboard conduct'

    A group representing major U.S. airlines and aviation unions on Monday wrote to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking the Justice Department to crack down on the growing number of disruptive and violent air passengers. The Justice Department did not immediately comment on the letter, first reported by Reuters. The letter from Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others, along with major unions said the "incidents pose a safety and security threat to our passengers and employees, and we respectfully request the (Justice Department) commit to the full and public prosecution of onboard acts of violence."

  • High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup

    The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent disputes by failing to make the judges properly accountable to the president. Five conservative justices agreed that Congress had erred, but both conservative and liberal justices agreed on the fix. The result of the court's action is that the director of the Patent and Trademark Office can review and reverse any decisions made by the board's judges.

  • Intel to work with India's Reliance Jio on 5G network technology

    Intel Corp on Monday said it will work with India's Reliance Jio to develop 5G networking technology. Intel's venture capital unit last year invested $250 million in Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio Platforms unit, saying the two companies would find areas of technology partnership. On Monday, Intel said it will work on "co-innovations" with Reliance Jio for its 5G radio-access network (RAN), among other things.

  • ‘Come here boy.’ Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old mowing his lawn, Tennessee police say

    The child ran into the garage as the man chased him, police say.

  • Iowa deputy shot multiple times after responding to store burglary alarm

    An Iowa deputy sustained "serious injuries" after he was shot multiple times while responding to a store burglary alarm on Sunday.

  • Israel cites progress in laser that shoots down drones

    The Israeli military said Monday it has successfully tested an airborne high-power laser that can shoot down drones, technology it hopes to deploy on a larger scale in the coming years. Israel already boasts a large and sophisticated air defense system, which the military says had a 90% interception rate against thousands of rockets fired from Gaza during last month's 11-day war. The laser technology would complement that system.

  • WeWork posted it best sales since its botched 2019 IPO, but its offices are barely half full

    As companies return to offices, WeWork is seeing its best sales since late 2019, when its IPO failed and its founder was ousted.

  • Clippers in familiar spot: 6 ways they can flip the script

    Here are six things the Clippers can do against the Suns to flip Sunday's 120-114 loss into a win in Game 2 on Tuesday.

  • 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida

    It wasn't immediately known if the driver acted intentionally in the Saturday night incident that forced the cancellation of the parade.

  • New data shows improvement in Kentucky kids’ health in 2019. Then came COVID-19.

    Kentucky ranked 37th nationwide in overall child well-being in 2019, according to the 2021 Kids Count Data Book.

  • New flexible tickets go on sale for part-time commuters

    Rail passengers who travel to work two or three days a week now have the option of a flexible monthly ticket.

  • Abortion rights: US Catholic bishops face clash with Biden

    US Catholic leaders begin a process that may call for the president to be barred from Holy Communion.