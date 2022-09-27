Harvard grad who lost job offer due to TikTok video critical of 'All Lives Matter' glad to be off social media

Claira Janover, a 24-year-old Harvard graduate who previously lost her job offer and was doxxed by Trump supporters due to a TikTok video, said she has moved on with a life away from social media.

Janover, who was previously a content creator, went viral two years ago over a video in which she condemned people with “the nerve, the sheer entitled Caucasity to say ‘All Lives Matter.’”

Following the police killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests, Janover made a satirical video to address individuals who proclaimed “All Lives Matter,” a term created in response to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

“I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters, too,’” Janover said in the video.

Multiple news outlets covered the video, making Janover an overnight sensation. In a recent interview with Insider, however, the 24-year-old said she received rape and death threats from online users who disagreed with the video. Other people also tagged her employers and demanded her termination. When her address was shared online, Janover was forced to move to a new apartment building with security.

“I was getting like tens of thousands of really hateful messages that were just really grotesque,” Janover told Insider. “These messages weren't just – 'I hate you. I'm going come murder you and your family,' which it was like a lot of the time – but a lot of the time it was also going into deep description of other ways in which they would assault me – sexual violence and like rape and gang bang.”

Janover was previously a student at Harvard University and had a job offer lined up with Deloitte. When she explained her intention and shared the threats to Deloitte, her job offer was revoked. The company reportedly said that they “cannot have somebody work for us who in any shape, way, or form endorses or promotes violence, even if it was satirical.”

Despite the attacks, Janover has since graduated from Harvard and worked for President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign. When her TikTok account was hacked in December 2020, she reportedly did not try to recover it as she was “so excited to not be a content creator anymore.”

“It was a very crazy whirlwind time. And then I ended up working full time with the Biden Administration for his 2020 campaign up in California. So I was based with the California Dems and then I was working with Gen Z for Change, which is now its own really incredible organization,” she said.

Janover reportedly spent her time with relatives in the countryside in Wyoming. She ended up going on travel fellowships in 2021 and found that she was “completely averse to the idea of ever being a public figure on the internet again.”

She shared that she grew up with a single mom, who passed away in 2019 due to cancer. Her mother was a politically active union organizer and a public high school history teacher who taught African American studies and gender studies.

“I think that gave me room to take a step back that I don’t think I would’ve had or really conceived of as a possibility or a reality had I not had that ability to be broken down and having to rebuild,” Janover told Insider.

Featured Image via @clurajan (left, right)