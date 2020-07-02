Harvard Grad Says She Was Fired from Deloitte Job for Threatening ‘All Lives Matter’ Supporters

A recent Harvard graduate who threatened to “stab” anyone who told her “all lives matter” has been fired from her job, she announced in a tearful video.

Claira Janover, who said in a viral but since-deleted TikTok post that she would “stab” those with “the nerve” to say “all lives matter,” posted several tearful videos explaining that her new employer, Deloitte, had fired her.

“I know this is what Trump supporters wanted because standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” Janover explained. “The job that I worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me just called me and fired me because of everything.”

In a second video, Janover claimed that “Trump supporters took my job away from me.”

“I have gotten death threats, rape threats, violent threats and it’s okay — but now it’s just like my future is entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for my life,” she stated. “I’m too strong for you. I am too strong for any of you, ‘all lives matter’ racist Trump supporters. It sucks but it doesn’t suck as much as systemic racism.”

Janover also criticized Deloitte, calling out the company for “cowardice.” The firm has not publicly commented on the situation.

In the video that led to her firing, Janover warned “all lives matter” supporter that she would stab them. “While you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too,’” she stated. After the video was picked up and circulated on Twitter, Janover posted a message on the video stating that “For legal reasons this is a joke.” She also explained in subsequent videos that her threat was “clearly” an “analogous joke.”

“Apparently I’m threatening the lives of people — unlike cops, obviously,” she added.

“Anyway, so If I get an email from the Department of Homeland Security or I get kicked out of Harvard or I get arrested or whatever — or I get murdered, according to the many death threats that I’m receiving right now — know that I appreciate you guys standing up for me,” she said.

More from National Review