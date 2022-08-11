Harvard grad studying youth violence in Portsmouth crunches stats on crime, education and intervention

Harvard fellow Nicah Santos has spent more than two months studying youth violence trends in Portsmouth in hopes of offering leaders some ideas.

Her biggest takeaway? “Doing what we’ve always done is not enough,” she said.

It’s the most common opinion she’s heard from those dedicated to addressing Portsmouth’s youth violence problem. But Santos says the solutions lie in a community-wide public health approach to violence.

Santos has been working in Portsmouth as part of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, which helps provide city governments with training to more effectively grow and lead. The program provides a fellow from the school who studies a city’s most pressing issue for 10 weeks before making recommendations.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Santos presented her findings from an analysis of crime statistics involving youth in Portsmouth. She also provided some general recommendations based on her research, with more specific policy recommendations coming in her final report, expected this month.

Santos, who’s been working closely with a core team of city leaders, analyzed crime data from police about all violent offenses among youth, including aggravated assaults, homicides and weapons charges.

She learned that from January 2017 to June 26, 2022, 42 youth have been killed, with 60% of youth murders committed by youth themselves. For her analysis, she defined youth as those under the age of 25.

The average youth offender is 20 years old, and preteens aged 11-13 are the youngest aggravated assault, firearm and homicide offenders, respectively. Santos said that shows intervention is needed even before children enter middle school and begin seeking a sense of belonging and purpose.

And the youngest victim of youth-on-youth crime reported? A 3-year-old.

“It’s a reminder of what’s at stake,” she said.

Santos also found that Black youth in Portsmouth are 12 times more likely to be gunshot victims than white youth.

Additionally, Santos said “harm has been increasing,” citing a 59% increase in assault with firearms incidents and a 27% increase in aggravated assaults since 2020.

The most violent area of the city, Santos said, is zip code 23704, which includes the Uptown, Lincoln Park, Dale Homes, Brighton and Prentis Park neighborhoods. That area also has the lowest mean income, the highest unemployment rate and the highest percentage of children in grandparents’ care. Nearly 60% of youth homicides have occurred there, too, along with almost half of youth aggravated assaults.

Santos compared crime statistics to school attendance and found that an average of 85% of students are at school on any given day. I.C. Norcom High School had the highest absentee rate at 31% and was also the top location for weapons charges among youth.

Poverty is the greatest risk factor for youth violence, Santos said, but others include poor neighborhood support, social isolation, mental health and substance abuse problems, access to weapons and association with gangs. But more community connections, family support, commitment to school and exposure to positive social behaviors can help.

Santos also assessed current initiatives across the city to determine how many address violence before, during and after it happens, along with what issues of the problem they seek to address. She discovered a lack of programs aimed at reducing weapons and a lack of programs that support youth immediately after violent incidents.

Fire Chief Nestor Manguba, who leads a team of city leaders that has been working with Santos, said the group is using her findings to develop solutions, with one currently underway. The Roc the Block initiative, currently focused on the Prentis Park neighborhood, is using a holistic approach to address issues ranging from mental health, neighborhood maintenance and youth participation in extracurricular activities.

For her broad recommendations, Santos urged a holistic public health approach that emphasizes overall safety and wellbeing, collaborative action and early intervention.

She also recommended strengthening existing partnerships and creating new ones, along with investing in both short-term and long-term intervention strategies.

Council member Mark Whitaker said it’s a good start, but he hopes to see “more substantial solutions” implemented in policies aimed at dismantling poverty, such as livable wages for city workers.

Santos said a final report with suggested strategies, policy recommendations and a map of existing programs and services where resources can be combined or reallocated will be submitted after she finishes next week.

But most of all, Santos urged city leaders to listen to those with boots on the ground.

“I ask that you value your people,” she said. “Listen to those who are most affected.”

Natalie Anderson