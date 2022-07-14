Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again."

Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."

"The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public. They are pariahs. Since women don't have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again," Caraballo tweeted.

The Harvard Law School instructor also said that the Supreme Court is "coming" for much more than Roe v. Wade.

"They're coming for contraception, same sex marriage, and the ability to criminalize LGBTQ people again. May those justices feel the unease, insecurity, and anxiety they seek to inflict on us," Caraballo said.

She then tweeted a picture of the Supreme Court Justices who voted in opposition to Roe v. Wade.

Protests have occurred at the homes of Supreme Court Justices since Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24.

On July 6, pro-choice protesters gathered in front of Morton’s downtown Washington, D.C. location and demanded that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh should be forced to leave.

The steakhouse said that "Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant."

"Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner," the statement continued. "There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency."

