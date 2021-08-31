Harvard Law Now More Popular Than Harvard Business School

Harvard Law School is now more popular than Harvard Business School

For many years, Harvard Business School attracted more applicants and could boast a lower admit rate than its equally prestigious Law School.

No more.

Harvard Law School received a total of 9,993 applications, up 33% over the 7,505 applications received a year earlier. The school admitted 685 candidates to get to its enrolled incoming class of 560 students for an acceptance rate of 6.9%, well below the 12.9% admit rate last year.

HARVARD LAW SCHOOL VS. HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL

It was a different story at the business school. MBA applications were up a mere 5%. The surge in J.D. applicants drove the admit rate at the law school below the estimated 9% acceptance rate for MBA students at HBS (see Deconstructing Harvard Business School’s Largest MBA Class Ever).

In 2020-2021, those nearly 10,000 J.D. applicants exceeded the business school app volume of 9,773. Only a year earlier, Harvard Business School had 1,799 applicants more than the Law School. For the 2019-2020 admissions season, Harvard Business school posted a 9.2% admit rate versus the Law School’s 12.9%.

More telling is the number of applicants for each available seat in the class. The Law School had 17.8 applicants for every classroom seat, while HBS had 10.7 candidates for the roughly 910 seats taken by newcomers in its applicant pool. Some 100 seats in Harvard Business School’s record class of 1,010 first-year MBA students were taken up by deferrals from last year.

More than the base numbers in the class profiles, however, was the quality of the Law School Class. As applications to the Law School swelled, the quality of the incoming class also improved, with average undergraduate GPAs and LSAT scores rising to historic highs, at 3.92 and 174, respectively. The latest class GPA at Harvard Business School is 3.69.

For the first time, 56% of the members of Harvard Law School's incoming class identify as people of color, and 54% identify as women. That compares with 27% at Harvard Business School and 46% of women. The Law School said its Class of 2024 includes 19 Fulbright Scholars, five Schwarzman Scholars, four QuestBridge Scholars, three Posse Scholars, two Truman Scholars, one Marshall Scholar, two Rhodes Scholars, and two Gates Millennium Scholars, among many other awards and honors. Current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including members of the U.S. Special Forces, are also represented in the highest numbers at HLS since the mid-20th century.

