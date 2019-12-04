Harvard Law professor dismisses Republicans' legal impeachment witness as 'an utter waste of time'

One of America's top legal scholars has no time for another legal expert testifying for Congress.

While four constitutional experts spoke to the House Judiciary Committee in its impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law professor focused on constitutional studies, wasn't happy with what he saw. Specifically, Tribe called out the anti-impeachment witness Republicans had called to the floor for being "an utter waste of time."

Jonathan Turley, the George Washington University Professor who argued against impeaching President Trump, "gave no reason at all" that listeners should disregard Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff's (D-Calif.) investigation, Tribe said in a tweet. He then went on to praise Stanford University Law professor Pamela Karlan, who gave a vigorous case for Trump's impeachment.









.@JonathanTurley was an utter waste of time. His call for solid evidence was a truism. He gave no reason at all to regard the evidence gathered by @RepAdamSchiff as insufficient to establish impeachable offenses. And his carping about the speed of the process was pointless. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 4, 2019

#PamKarlan was awesome. Her focus on the right to vote was spot on: she alone explained how Trump’s abuses of power threatens that right. And she knew how to explain the nature of that threat. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 4, 2019

The line of criticism isn't unexpected for Tribe, who first called for an impeachment investigation of Trump more than two years ago. But being called a "waste of time" is still a particularly harsh burn.

