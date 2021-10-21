Harvard Law Professor Explains Why Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 Lawsuit Is ‘Truly Laughable’

Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe has rejected former President Donald Trump’s arguments against the release of archived documents relating to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot as “truly laughable.”

Trump this week filed a lawsuit in a bid to block (or at the very least delay) the release of the files to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 violence, which he was impeached for inciting. The ex-president called it an “illegal fishing expedition” and cited executive privilege, even though he’s no longer in office.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Tribe said Trump’s claim “that he is not trying to hide the truth, but just preserve the Constitution, is really quite laughable.”

Tribe also dismissed Trump’s view that it would be “unconstitutional” for President Joe Biden’s view of executive privilege to trump his own. That was “mistaken,” said Tribe.

“And his argument that there is no legitimate legislative purpose is truly laughable,” Tribe added.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

