Harvard loses money in 2022 fiscal year as tumbling stocks hurt endowments

A seal hangs over a building at Harvard University in Cambridge
1
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Harvard University's endowment fund, the world's largest university endowment, lost money during the last year, marking a dramatic U-turn from the previous year's double-digit gains.

Rattled by tumbling global markets, Harvard Management Co said it lost 1.8% in the fiscal year ended June 30, leaving the total endowment at $50.9 billion.

University officials called the return a "very good result" viewed against the backdrop of stock and bond market declines, but acknowledged the previous year's 34% gain, which swelled the endowment to $53.2 billion, "has been muted by this year's market reversals."

"The most significant impact was the poor performance of global equity markets over the course of the year," N.P. "Narv" Narvekar, chief executive of Harvard Management, wrote in a letter released on Thursday.

Given its size, Harvard's investment strategies and returns are closely watched. Other prominent universities also said they struggled with markets roiled by runaway inflation, war in Ukraine and rising interest rates.

However, Harvard's Ivy League rival Yale University reported a tiny gain of 0.8% during new chief investment officer Matthew Mendelsohn's first year at the helm, noting this was the school's lowest percentage return since the financial crisis. Yale's endowment stood at $41.1 billion.

Columbia University said it lost 7.6%, leaving its endowment at $13.3 billion. A year ago Columbia posted at 32% return.

Brown University lost 4.6%, decreasing the value of its endowment to $6.5 billion, the school said.

The latest annual returns for many schools are the worst since the financial crisis of 2008 with the benchmark Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison showing a loss of over 10% for the year.

Many of these endowments pioneered putting money into hedge and private equity funds as well as asset classes like real estate and natural resources.

Harvard's endowment chief noted that some other universities boosted returns by getting into the conventional energy sector. Last year, Harvard pledged to stop investing in fossil fuels after years of pressure from students, faculty and alumni.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • College Endowments Post Biggest Investment Losses Since Financial Crisis

    In the 12 months through June 30, many university endowments were hurt by double-digit losses in the stock market. Investments such as private equity and venture capital helped the biggest funds.

  • Philippine Banks Pledge to Fight Speculation After Peso Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine lenders pledged to work with the central bank in fighting speculation in the foreign-exchange market as the peso approaches a record low. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalThe Ban

  • Suspect allegedly drove car at two women, yelled homophobic slurs in Boise, police say

    Boise police searched for the man after receiving two reports about him assaulting several individuals with his car and yelling homophobic slurs.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $30

    After three rough quarters for the stock market, investors are hoping for some better news as 2022 nears the finish line. Like many stocks in 2022, e-commerce infrastructure provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) saw a steep fall from grace. Specifically, Shopify's management overestimated its post-pandemic growth projections.

  • Experts Say Disaster Could Be Near. Details Are Slim.

    Something will surely "break" in the markets or economy, sometime. But our columnist will wait until the blanks are filled in before deciding whether to panic.

  • Wall Street ends up 2% after sharp reversal; technicals help

    U.S. stocks surged to close more than 2% higher on Thursday, as technical support and investors covering short bets drove a dramatic rebound from a selloff earlier in the day. The reversal marked a jump of nearly 194 points in the S&P 500 from its low of the session to its high, the biggest intraday jump for the index since Jan. 24. Financials and energy led gains among S&P 500 sectors.

  • Here's Why We Think QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • For Chiefs vs. powerful Buffalo Bills, another slow start is not recommended: podcast

    Today on The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we talk about how starting slow nearly doomed the Chiefs Monday night ... and how that just can’t happen Sunday against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

  • Yellen warns of 'geopolitical coercion' by Russia, China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the global economy was facing "significant headwinds" and the United States was working to shore up its supply chains and guard against "geopolitical coercion" by Russia, China and others. Yellen told an event hosted by the Bretton Woods Committee, a booster group, that Washington was working to deepen integration with the European Union and Indo-Pacific countries, including many emerging markets and developing countries, while building in more redundancies in its supply chains.

  • Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem doesn't trust elections. Now he wants to run them

    Mark Finchem is among the prominent promoters of distrust and false claims about elections. He wants to make radical changes to voting in Arizona.

  • Why questions are swirling about who will buy most of the U.S.’s $31 trillion in debt — and at what price

    U.S. national debt is above $31 trillion for the first time as the Federal Reserve is in retreat from buying it and foreign investors' interest is waning.

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • Chinese couple praised for creating passes granting 'mutual exemption' from cash wedding gifts

    A Chinese couple went viral for inventing “no money gift” passes for their wedding guests. The nation previously launched a frugality campaign to crack down on extravagant celebrations that have been deemed wasteful. The campaign targets the nation’s tradition of lavish rituals, extravagant monetary gifts and the perception that families need to keep up with neighbors and relatives.

  • Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face ‘Consequences’ For OPEC Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia over the decision by OPEC+ to slash production, a move the administration says will benefit Russia by propping up oil prices. “When the House and Senate gets back, they’re going to have to -- there’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done, with Russia,” Biden said Tuesday in a interview with CNN.OPEC+ last week announced plans to slash output by 2 million barrels a day. The move angered the White

  • Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. inflation on front burner; labor market tight

    U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month. The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed a measure of underlying inflation posting its biggest annual increase in 40 years as consumers also paid more for healthcare. The data followed on the heels of last week's strong employment report, which showed solid job gains in September and a drop in the unemployment rate to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

  • Kremlin scolds West for 'provocative' nuclear rhetoric

    The Kremlin on Wednesday scolded Western leaders for engaging in "provocative" nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear war. President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21 warned the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia against what he said was "nuclear blackmail" from major Western powers. U.S. President Joe Biden, who has cautioned that the world faced the biggest risk of nuclear Armageddon since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, said he doubted that Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

  • Why CPI data is such a big stock-market mover this year

    U.S. stocks mounted a remarkable turnaround on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging nearly 1,500 points from peak to trough.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock Is Adding More Fuel to Grow Its Dividend

    The company is using some of its financial flexibility to boost its ability to cash in on oil prices.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni