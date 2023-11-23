Harvard man accused of threatening woman with knife, gun

Nov. 22—A Harvard man arrested Monday with the assistance of SWAT members allegedly threatened a woman with a kitchen knife and a gun.

Adam Long, 46, was arrested at his Harvard home and booked into Latah County Jail on charges of domestic battery with a traumatic injury and aggravated assault, both felonies.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim told Latah County Sheriff's deputies on Sunday that Long got angry at her and threatened her with a knife while they were at his residence off Idaho Highway 6. He allegedly wrapped her wrists and neck with tubing from a fish tank, while also putting his hands on her neck.

The alleged victim had a laceration on her hand and bruises, but declined to be transported to the hospital.

Long allegedly pointed a handgun at her face. Later, when she tried to drive away, he allegedly shot out her vehicle's tire. Deputies saw her driver's side tires were shredded, but did not find any obvious bullet impacts.

The alleged victim spoke to deputies while at her parents' house. Deputies later arrested Long on Monday afternoon at his residence with the assistance of Latah County and Whitman County SWAT teams. He was arrested without incident.