Harvard mortician 'sold human remains to dolls shop and leather tanner'

Former morgue manager at Harvard medical school Cedric Lodge (left) is alleged to have sold human remains to Jeremy Lee Pauley (right) - Twitter/Facebook

A former morgue manager at Harvard medical school has been charged with stealing, selling and shipping body parts donated for educational purposes, including skin and brains.

Cedric Lodge, 55, is accused of conspiring with his wife, 63-year-old Denise Lodge, to sell the human remains to others, and allegedly allowed two people into the morgue to choose which remains to purchase.

Some of the body parts were later sold at a curiosity shop called Kat’s Creepy Creations, owned by Katrina Maclean, according to court documents, a shop that mostly sold “creepy dolls”. Human skin also allegedly ended up in the hands of a man who ran a leather tannery.

The charges, filed on Tuesday in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, said that Mr Lodge “stole dissected portions of donated cadavers, including … heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains, without the knowledge or permission of (the school) and removed those remains from the morgue in Massachusetts and transported them to his residence in New Hampshire.”

Mr and Mrs Lodge are alleged to have been stealing, selling and transporting the remains from 2018 until early March 2023, sometimes using the US Postal Service to do so, according to CNN.

Katarina MacClean owns Kat's Creepy Creations - CBS Boston

They are accused of communicating with buyers, including 44-year-old Maclean and Joshua Taylor, 46, through telephone calls and social media.

Dolls for sale at Kat's Creepy Creations - Facebook

Ms Maclean is the owner of Kat’s Creepy Creations in Peabody, Massachusetts. She allegedly paid Cedric Lodge $600 (£474) for two dissected faces in October 2020, according to the indictment.

Dolls for sale at Kat's Creepy Creations - Facebook

Meanwhile, Mr Taylor has allegedly made 39 PayPal payments to the Lodges for human remains, amounting to more than $37,000 (£29,239). One alleged payment, made to Denise Lodge on May 19, 2019, amounted to $1,000 (£790) and was sent with the memo “head number 7”. Mr Taylor allegedly sent $200 (£158) in November 2020 with a message which said “braiiiiiins”.

All four have been charged with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.

Accused alleged to have sold skin to leather tanner

Ms Maclean is also accused of selling stolen remains to other buyers in several states, including allegedly selling human skin to Jeremy Lee Pauley in Pennsylvania who tanned it to create leather.

Jeremy Lee Pauley is alleged to have bought human skin to tan it to make leather - Facebook

Body parts for sale on Jeremy Lee Pauley's Facebook page - Facebook

Human remains are donated voluntarily to Harvard Medical School (HMS) for educational purposes, and when the school is finished with the remains they are typically cremated and either returned to the donor’s family or buried in a cemetery in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

A picture of human teeth that was recently on Jeremy Lee Pauley's Facebook page - Facebook

The medical school, from which Mr Lodge was fired on May 6, said it is working with the authorities to examine records to determine which donated bodies were affected. Harvard University added that the US attorney’s office will continue working to identify the victims and contact their families.

Harvard Medical School - Universal Images Group Editorial

In a letter to the community, the deans of the medical school George Daley and Edward Hundert wrote: “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.

“We are so very sorry for the pain this news will cause for our anatomical donors’ families and loved ones, and HMS pledges to engage with them during this deeply distressing time.”

Mr Taylor’s attorney, Christopher Opiel, told CNN that they had no comment on the allegations.

