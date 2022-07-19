Family suspects foul play in 23-year-old Harvard woman’s disappearance

The family of a missing 23-year-old woman from a small Massachusetts town suspects foul play in her disappearance.

Police in the Worcester County community of Harvard said Mary Anderson was last seen in Hudson, N.H. on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

Her family told Boston 25 News she had been hanging out with friends there and believes she made it home to Harvard, about 30 miles away.

Loved ones are convinced that Mary did not leave willingly.

Investigators have been searching for her car, a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with a Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20.

“She’s never been away. This is very much unlike her,” said mother Sheila Anderson. “Please, I beg of you, find my daughter.”

Sheila Anderson has her theories about what may have happened to her daughter.

Boston 25 News is not sharing speculation from family and friends out of respect for the active police investigation that’s underway.

Police are releasing very few details about Mary’s disappearance and aren’t answering questions about the case.

“We’re a tight family. We talk to each other every day. We text each other goodnight, hello, where are you?,” explained Mary’s mother. “How would you feel if your child is gone?”

Mary is the oldest of four children and from a devout Catholic family in a tight-knit town of less than 7,000 people.

Family and friends said they are growing increasingly worried as each hour passes by.

“We know she’s in trouble, and there is information that police aren’t releasing,” said family friend Ali Giannino.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.

