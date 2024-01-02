Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns after short but turbulent tenure

The News

Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned, ending a turbulent six-month tenure, marking the shortest presidency in the university’s history.

“It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Gay wrote in a letter to the Harvard community.

The Harvard Crimson first reported Gay’s resignation.

The Harvard Corporation which governs the university said in a statement that they accepted Gay’s resignation, adding that she had shown “remarkable resilience” towards personal attacks, including “racist vitriol.”

The Corporation said Alan M. Garber, Harvard’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer, would serve as interim president and that the search for Gay’s successor would “begin in due course.”

Gay’s fall from grace comes in the wake of growing allegations of plagiarism in her published research and her evasive answers about combatting antisemitism on campus during a congressional hearing.

Know More

In her resignation letter, Gay expressed sadness over the “tensions and divisions” in Harvard’s community, blasting those who attacked her integrity which she said was “fueled by racial animus.”

“It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor — two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am,” she wrote.

She said there is “clear work” to be done for Harvard to build a better future, which includes combatting “bias and hate in all its forms,” while reaffirming the university’s academic mission “to open inquiry and free expression in the pursuit of truth.”

Gay and other presidents of prestigious universities attracted scrutiny after they were criticized during a December congressional hearing for not unequivocally saying whether calls for the genocide of Jewish people would violate their schools’ policies.

The backlash was swift, with University of Pennsylvania’s president resigning within days of the hearing. The Harvard Corporation, the Harvard Crimson, and other university leaders initially stood behind Gay.

But her support system began crumbling after conservative news outlets published several instances of alleged plagiarism in her previous research — eventually totaling about 50 instances. An internal university review of the initial allegations found that Gay’s work did not violate Harvard’s code of conduct, but confirmed there were “inadequate citations.” The university called the errors “regrettable” and prompted Gay to submit corrections to her 1997 PhD dissertation.