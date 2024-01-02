Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns just six months into her tenure

Harvard President Claudine Gay announced her resignation on Tuesday following accusations of plagiarism in her academic work and a grilling by congressional lawmakers in early December over her response to antisemitism on her campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

"This is not a decision I came to easily," Gay wrote in a statement. "But, after consultation with members of the Corporation, it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual."

Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, had only stepped into the role over the summer. But she resigned just six months into her tenure, the shortest of any president in Harvard history.

The announcement came after Gay faced a wave of criticism for lifting passages without the proper citations in several academic papers she wrote years ago.

Gay wrote it was "distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor … and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."

The Harvard Corporation wrote in its own statement: "While President Gay has acknowledged missteps and has taken responsibility for them, it is also true that she has shown remarkable resilience in the face of deeply personal and sustained attacks."

The attacks, the Corporation wrote, took the form of "repugnant and in some cases racist vitriol directed at her through disgraceful emails and phone calls."

Alan M. Garber, the university's provost and chief academic officer, will serve as interim president, according to the Corporation's statement.

Board first stood by president

Following outrage sparked by her congressional testimony, Harvard's board released a statement reaffirming its support for Gay's leadership, writing that "in this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay."

Gay, 53, received her Ph.D. from Harvard in 1998, and her dissertation won the Toppan Prize for best dissertation in political science.

More recent concerns of academic plagiarism first were presented to Harvard through a query from the New York Post, which had shared an anonymous allegation. Gay asked the Harvard Corporation to investigate, and it in turn created a subcommittee to look into the allegations.

After a review, Harvard said in late December that it found no evidence of "intentional deception or recklessness" in her work, but it did find several instances that failed to adhere to the Harvard Guide for Using Sources that were regrettable.

Gay submitted requests to the board for corrections to two articles she wrote in 2001 and 2017 in which the subcommittee's review found several "instances of inadequate citation."

Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce at a hearing on the recent rise in antisemitism on college campuses on Dec. 5, 2023.

In addition, Harvard received anonymous complaints involving Gay's dissertation. Following its review, it granted her request to add citations or quotations in three places in her 1997 dissertation.

Gay, Harvard's 30th president, ascended to the position in June 2023 after serving as Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences since 2018, according to Harvard's website. The first person of color and second woman to serve as Harvard's president, Gay first came to the university in 2006 as a professor of government.

GOP targets higher ed: Plagiarism claims against Harvard President Claudine Gay boost effor

Calls for resignation came after explosive testimony before Congress

Questions about whether Gay copied others' work first became public after the December congressional hearing, when she and other elite university presidents were excoriated for their responses to questions about whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate campus policies on bullying and harassment.

In a letter sent to the Harvard Corporation on Dec. 20, Rep. Virginia Foxx, chairman of the House Education and the Workforce Committee before which the presidents testified, announced it would begin a review of Harvard's handling of the plagiarism accusations. "Our concern is that standards are not being applied consistently, resulting in different rules for different members of the academic community," Foxx wrote.

The letter threatened that federal funding to the university is "conditioned" on its adherence to accreditation standards that require educational institutions to work "to prevent cheating and plagiarism as well as to deal forthrightly with any instances in which they occur.”

The committee summoned Gay, along with the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to testify at a hearing in early December dedicated to "holding campus leaders accountable and confronting antisemitism."

During the hearing, New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik grilled the three presidents on their response to "antisemitic rhetoric." Asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews violated Harvard's bullying and harassment rules, Gay did not respond with a simple "yes," but instead said, "when it crosses into conduct, that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation, that is actionable conduct, and we do take action."

Stefanik's pointed questions quickly went viral on social media.

In response, a bipartisan group of lawmakers called for her ouster, as did prominent and wealthy alumni. Stefanik announced investigations of Harvard, MIT and Penn the same week.

Gay tried to be more emphatic about her stance after the furor grew.

“There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students,” she said in a statement posted on the social media platform X the day after the hearing. “Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account.”

Gay then further tried to stem the damage in an interview with The Crimson.

“I am sorry,” she told reporters on Dec. 8. “Words matter.”

Harvard leader questioned: Congress presses president about handling antisemitism

University of Pennsylvania president also exited post

She joins University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill in exiting her post since the congressional hearing. Magill stepped down later that week.

Despite the uproar, petitions in support of Gay’s presidency, including one by 700 faculty and another from Black faculty, also circulated.

“The suggestion that she would not stand boldly against manifestations of antisemitism and any suggestion that her selection as president was the result of a process that elevated an unqualified person based on considerations of race and gender are specious and politically motivated,” the petition by Black faculty reads.

Harvard's most prominent alumni group also unanimously backed Gay in a letter sent to the university's governing boards after the hearing, according to a copy of the letter provided by the university to USA TODAY. Harvard and Penn, though both members of the Ivy League athletic conference, have significantly different financial resources, and therefore different relationships with – and reliance upon – their alumni. Harvard, for instance, is the wealthiest university in the U.S., with a roughly $50 billion endowment. Penn, on the other hand, has an endowment less than half that size.

And their population of Jewish students is different, too. According to the most recent estimates from the Jewish student group Hillel, the amount of Jewish undergraduates at Harvard is less than half of the number enrolled at Penn.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns six months into her tenure