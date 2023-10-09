Harvard professor Claudia Goldin awarded Nobel Prize in Economics

An American professor has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for her work studying women’s earnings and participation in the labor market over time, and the main sources of the remaining gender gap.

The prestigious award was given to Claudia Goldin, the Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard on Monday. According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Goldin "collected over 200 years of data from the US, allowing her to demonstrate how and why gender differences in earnings and employment rates have changed over time."

Her work showed that female participation in the labor market forms a U-shaped curve, rather than an upward trend. In the early 19th century, the participation of married women in the labor market decreased with the transition from an agrarian to an industrial society, then increased with the growth of the service sector in the 20th century. The pattern was the result of "structural change and evolving social norms regarding women’s responsibilities for home and family," according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The other Nobel Prizes in the categories of medicine or physiology, physics, chemistry, literature and peace have already been awarded. Nobel Prizes announcements started on last Monday Oct. 2 and ended today Oct. 9.

Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.

The committee said Mohammadi, 51, who has been in and out of prison for the last decade and is currently serving a 10-year jail sentence on false charges of "spreading propaganda," won for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."

Mohammadi was awarded the annual prize as Iran's clerical authorities continue a violent crack down on how women in Iran behave and dress, triggering mass protests. The motto of the protests has been "Woman, life, liberty," a phrase the committee mentioned in its announcement.

Who won the Nobel Prize in Literature?

Norwegian author Jon Fosse was awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize for Literature "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable."

Primarily writing in Norwegian, Fosse's works have been compiled and translated into English and other languages. The Nobel Prize was awarded for his whole body of work.

Fosse has written more than three dozen plays as well as novels, short stories, children’s books, poetry and essays.

Who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry?

Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their discovery and development of quantum dots that can be used for a variety of things, from TVs and LED lamps to guiding surgeons in removing tumor tissue.

Quantum dots are nanoparticles, the smallest components of nanotechnology, that can transport electrons and emit light of various colors when exposed to UV light.

Who won the Nobel Prize in Physics?

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier after the three scientists "demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy," according to the Academy of Science.

The laurates' experiments produced extremely short pulses of light, called attoseconds, that were used to demonstrate it was possible to obtain images of processes inside atoms and molecules. According to the Academy of Science, attoseconds are so short that there are as many in one second as there have been seconds since the birth of the universe.

Who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine?

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was given to Katalin Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman for research that led to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

