Harvard says won't accept virus aid money after all

A Harvard student sits with her belongings before returning home in March 2020, as students left campus due to the coronavirus pandemic -- the university says it will not take a virus aid grant it received following serious backlash (AFP Photo/Maddie Meyer)

New York (AFP) - Harvard University said Wednesday it would not take millions of dollars it received from a coronavirus relief fund, following a backlash led by President Donald Trump.

Harvard, the globe's wealthiest university, was allocated $8.6 million under the federal CARES Act, a government stimulus package meant to cushion the US economy from the COVID-19 fallout.

On Tuesday, Trump called on the Massachusetts-based university to pay the money back, saying it was intended "for workers" and not for "one of the richest institutions" in the world.

Harvard later said 100 percent of the funds would be given to students "facing urgent financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

But on Wednesday, it announced that it would not take the money after all.

"Harvard has decided not to seek or accept the funds allocated to it by statute," it said in a statement.

"We will inform the Department of Education of our decision and encourage the department to act swiftly to reallocate resources previously allocated to Harvard."

Harvard added that it "remains fully committed to providing the financial support that it has promised to its students."

The university had been under fire over the funds, even before Trump's comments.

"The last time Harvard got this much money out of the blue, they had to accept Jared Kushner," joked Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Twitter, referring to Trump's son-in-law, on Monday.

The Department of Education was to receive $30.8 billion to support schools and universities, which are closed across the country, under the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed last month.

The Harvard Crimson reported Tuesday that the university's endowment, the largest of any in the world, was last valued in 2019 at $40.9 billion -- though it cited administrators as saying that may have declined to the "mid 30-billion range" as a result of the pandemic.

  • Trump says the measure of his success against coronavirus will be the final death toll. How's he doing?
    Yahoo News

    Trump says the measure of his success against coronavirus will be the final death toll. How's he doing?

    For the past several weeks, a fixture of President Trump's daily coronavirus task force press briefings has been his insistence that the ultimate measure of his administration's handling of the pandemic will be the number of Americans killed by COVID-19. At Monday's briefing, Trump said the latest projections for coronavirus fatalities proved the wisdom of his implementing a travel ban from China and the guidelines of his coronavirus task force recommending that states institute social distancing practices — practices that he has recently encouraged residents of some states to end.

  • Las Vegas mayor says 'free enterprise' will allow restaurants to reopen safely
    Yahoo News

    Las Vegas mayor says 'free enterprise' will allow restaurants to reopen safely

    The mayor of Las Vegas, calling for the reopening of casinos, stores and restaurants, said “free enterprise” would ensure that businesses operated safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I would have the cleanest hotel with 6 feet figured out for every human being who comes in there,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman, an independent, told CNN's Anderson Cooper during an interview that left the veteran anchor incredulous. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, ordered the closing of nonessential businesses for the entire month of April.

  • Asia virus latest: China sued by US state; northeast China tightens curbs
    AFP Relax News

    Asia virus latest: China sued by US state; northeast China tightens curbs

    China's northeast tightens restrictions - New clusters of coronavirus infections in northeast China near the Russian border led officials to tighten restrictions on movement as they seek to prevent another outbreak. China has largely curbed the spread of the deadly virus, but there are growing fears of a second wave of cases and Heilongjiang province has emerged as a new front in the battle. The region has seen an influx of imported cases, mostly among Chinese citizens returning home, but domestic infections have also been mounting -- prompting the sacking or punishment of several officials.

  • Hong Kong teens charged with murder over protest death
    AFP

    Hong Kong teens charged with murder over protest death

    Hong Kong police charged on Wednesday two teenagers with murder over the death of an elderly man in a clash between rival protesters during the city's political unrest last year. Luo Chang-qing died in November when pro-democracy supporters and government loyalists started hurling bricks at each other in the border town of Sheung Shui. The fight was one of dozens that broke out between ideological opponents during the seven straight months of pro-democracy protests that upended the city.

  • Politico

    Stacey Abrams signals 'concern' if Biden's VP pick isn't a woman of color

    Stacey Abrams said Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden should pick a woman of color to be his running mate in November. Last month during the final Democratic primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden committed to selecting a female running mate. In an interview on ABC's “The View,” host Sunny Hostin asked Abrams, the former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee, if Biden not picking a woman of color would amount to “a slap in the face” to black voters who made up the backbone of his primary support and were critical to his come-from-behind victory in the primary.

  • Vietnam to ease nationwide coronavirus lockdown
    Reuters

    Vietnam to ease nationwide coronavirus lockdown

    Vietnam, which has reported under 300 cases of coronavirus and no deaths since the first infections were detected in January, said on Wednesday it would start lifting tough movement restrictions as most of Southeast Asia remained in lockdown. No provinces in Vietnam were now seen as "highly prone" to the pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a statement, although some non-essential businesses will remain closed. Vietnam has won plaudits for appearing to contain the virus despite being less wealthy than other places seen as relatively successful such as South Korea and Taiwan.

  • What the World Will Look Like in 2050 If We Don’t Cut Carbon Emissions in Half
    Time

    What the World Will Look Like in 2050 If We Don’t Cut Carbon Emissions in Half

    In many places around the world, the air is hot, heavy, and depending on the day, clogged with particulate pollution. Instead, before opening doors or windows in the morning, you check your phone to see what the air quality will be. When storms and heat waves overlap and cluster, the air pollution and intensified surface ozone levels can make it dangerous to go outside without a specially designed face mask (which only some can afford).

  • How Singapore went from being applauded for its coronavirus response to facing an alarming second wave with thousands of new cases
    Business Insider

    How Singapore went from being applauded for its coronavirus response to facing an alarming second wave with thousands of new cases

    As the coronavirus spread around the world, Singapore — one of the first countries to report cases outside China — appeared to be on top of the crisis. Reuters/Edgar Su After it recorded its first case on January 23, which came after a man from Wuhan traveled to Singapore, the country reacted quickly and aggressively. Getty Images The city-state closed its borders to all foreigners, ramped up public awareness campaigns, and meticulously tracked anyone who might have the virus.

  • McConnell Signals Opposition to Expansive New Coronavirus Relief Bill: ‘We’ve Allocated A Stunning Amount of Money’
    National Review

    McConnell Signals Opposition to Expansive New Coronavirus Relief Bill: ‘We’ve Allocated A Stunning Amount of Money’

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on Tuesday signaled his opposition to passing another coronavirus economic relief bill before Congress returns from recess. “You've seen the talk from both sides about acting, but my goal from the beginning of this, given the extraordinary numbers that we're racking up to the national debt, is that we need to be as cautious as we can be,” McConnell said in an interview with Politico. McConnell's comments came after senators passed by unanimous consent a $484 billion relief package providing additional funds for small business loans, hospitals, and other programs.

  • Trump starts new coronavirus feud with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
    Yahoo News

    Trump starts new coronavirus feud with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

    President Trump has started feuds with several governors during the coronavirus response, with diatribes against Jay Inslee of Washington, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois complicating calls for national unity and bipartisanship. Monday presented Trump with a new target: Larry Hogan of Maryland. The target is noteworthy because, unlike the other governors whom Trump has attacked, Hogan is a Republican, albeit one with no evident loyalty to Trump (last year, he even considered a presidential primary challenge).

  • Europe’s Call-to-Arms Moment May Disappoint Investors, Again
    Bloomberg

    Europe’s Call-to-Arms Moment May Disappoint Investors, Again

    EU institutions are focusing on a proposal to boost the bloc's common budget, largely shunning demands by Italy and Spain for joint debt issuance to share the costs of cushioning a pandemic-induced recession. The plan being prepared would instead see the European Commission use the multi-annual budget to borrow from financial markets and then channel cheap loans to the worst-hit nations, according to two diplomats briefed on the ongoing preparations. “We're pulling in the same direction as Germany, the Netherlands and other hard currency countries,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said about the upcoming summit.

  • Trump 'strongly' disagrees with Georgia governor's reopening plan
    Reuters Videos

    Trump 'strongly' disagrees with Georgia governor's reopening plan

    "It's just too soon. I think it's too soon," Trump said at the White House coronavirus news briefing. "They can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit - not much.

  • Americans overwhelmingly disagree with restarting the economy at the expense of public health
    The Week

    Americans overwhelmingly disagree with restarting the economy at the expense of public health

    Just 14 percent of Americans believe the country "should stop social distancing to stimulate the economy even if it means increasing the spread of coronavirus," a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found. A massive 76 percent meanwhile say social distancing should continue "even if it means continued damage to the economy," the poll taken just days ago found. Protesters have gathered in state capitols and, with prodding from President Trump, demanded businesses reopen and social distancing requirements be lifted even though medical experts warn against it.

  • Anti-Vaxxers and Lockdown Protesters Form an Unholy Alliance
    The Daily Beast

    Anti-Vaxxers and Lockdown Protesters Form an Unholy Alliance

    Protests against social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines in states across the country have become fertile ground for anti-vaccine activists, foreshadowing future showdowns over government-led efforts to help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic. Del Bigtree, a notorious anti-vaccination activist before the emergence of COVID-19, attended a reopening rally in Austin last weekend to find out why the protesters were showing up. Bigtree told The Daily Beast that he saw a lot of overlap between anti-vaccine activists who distrust vaccines and the rally-goers, who were complaining that the public health policies put in place by state governments are unconstitutional and draconian relative to the health crisis at hand.

  • Reuters

    Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker near Jerusalem: police

    Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian man who stabbed a police officer at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Wednesday, an Israeli police spokesman said. "The terrorist drove his vehicle into the border policeman ... then stabbed (him) with scissors," said spokesman Micky Rosenfeld. Rosenfeld said the policeman was moderately wounded in the incident near the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank and that an explosive device was also found at the scene.

  • Beijing names islands in disputed South China Sea
    AFP

    Beijing names islands in disputed South China Sea

    China on Tuesday defended its naming of 80 islands and other geographical features in the South China Sea in a move likely to anger neighbours as the country asserts its territorial claims. A joint announcement of the names on Sunday from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Civil Affairs came a day after China established new administrative districts for the contested Spratly and Paracel island chains. The notice listed the Chinese names and coordinates of 80 islands, reefs, seamounts, shoals and ridges, 55 of them submerged in water.

  • A coronavirus patient thought he was recovering. Then doctors found blood clots in his lungs — a new and potentially deadly complication of the virus.
    Business Insider

    A coronavirus patient thought he was recovering. Then doctors found blood clots in his lungs — a new and potentially deadly complication of the virus.

    Doctors are finding blood clots in the lungs, heart, and kidneys of coronavirus patients. Blood clots can travel and create blockages in veins, which could lead to strokes, heart attacks, and other issues. Without clinical trials or science-backed treatments, physicians are forced to figure out how to best treat these complications on "very weak but very compelling data," Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, an expert on blood clots at Northwell Health in New York, told Business Insider.

  • 9 Homes For Sale With Beautiful Workout Facilities
    Architectural Digest

    9 Homes For Sale With Beautiful Workout Facilities

    From an Aspen home with a palatial indoor pool to a Florida home that provides incredible views from the treadmill, AD rounds up those spaces where you'll have no excuse to skip a workout Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump has narrow lead in key swing states despite voters' frustrations with coronavirus response
    The Independent

    Trump has narrow lead in key swing states despite voters' frustrations with coronavirus response

    Voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, however, despite joining Americans in other states by reporting displeasure with the Trump administration's Covid-19 response, are not ready to hand the federal keys to Mr Biden. In those states, Mr Trump leads the former Democratic VP 48 per cent to 47 per cent, according to a poll conducted by Change Research. Mr Trump is underwater among voters in those half-dozen states for his response to the pandemic, with 52 per cent expressing displeasure compared to 48 per cent who approve.

  • Bloomberg

    Trump Is Urged to Pressure China on Its Promise to Buy U.S. Oil

    China is falling behind in its promise to spend $52.4 billion buying U.S. energy over two years -- even as it is filling its storage tanks with Russian and Saudi crude -- independent oil producers warned the Trump administration Tuesday. The American Exploration and Production Council urged the administration in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to get tough with China. China has only purchased a de minimis amount of U.S. crude in the first months of 2020, while it has increased purchases of crude oil from Saudi Arabia and Russia,” council chief executive Anne Bradbury said.

  • Kentucky lawmaker who ran for governor faces assault charge
    Associated Press

    Kentucky lawmaker who ran for governor faces assault charge

    A Republican lawmaker who ran for Kentucky governor last year was arrested Tuesday after a woman accused him of choking her with an ethernet cable and trying to “hog tie" her during a domestic dispute. State Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested by the Laurel County sheriff's office on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault and terroristic threatening, Sheriff John Root said. Goforth, 44, was released after posting bond pending an initial court hearing set for Wednesday.

  • Cuomo Pushes Back On Lockdown Protesters: ‘Economic Hardship Doesn’t Equal Death’
    National Review

    Cuomo Pushes Back On Lockdown Protesters: ‘Economic Hardship Doesn’t Equal Death’

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo pushed back on claims that state lockdowns were creating more harm than the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “how can the cure be worse than the illness if the illness is potential death? Speaking to reporters as protestors demonstrated outside New York's state capitol in Albany, Cuomo denied that his measures, which closed nonessential businesses and banned unnecessary gatherings, “equal death. Economic hardship — yes, very bad — not death.

  • How to identify and remove a skin tag
    INSIDER

    How to identify and remove a skin tag

    DUANGJAN J/Shutterstock Skin tags are benign growths that appear frequently on the neck, eyelids, groin, or armpits. Unlike a mole, which is pigmented, or a wart, which is round and rough to the touch, a skin tag looks like a smooth piece of skin attacked by a stalk. It is usually not a good idea to remove a skin tag yourself, but a doctor can snip it off, freeze it off, or burn it off.

  • Few ventilators, little cash: Sudan braces for coronavirus test
    Reuters

    Few ventilators, little cash: Sudan braces for coronavirus test

    With just a few hundred ventilators and international aid slow to materialise, Sudan's fledgling government knows it has an uphill battle against a coronavirus pandemic that has brought far richer countries to a standstill. The number of cases of the novel coronavirus is still small and doctors say they are able to cope so far, but they are concerned that a healthcare system that has been underfunded for decades will not be able to cope if numbers spike. That is an added challenge for the military-civilian transitional government, which is already trying to balance reforms with expectations among Sudan's 40 million people who want change after long-time leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled.

  • Taiwan president apologises for virus infections on navy ship
    AFP

    Taiwan president apologises for virus infections on navy ship

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen apologised Wednesday for "major shortcomings" within the military after a cluster of coronavirus infections emerged on a navy vessel recently returned from a goodwill mission to Palau. So far 28 people on board the frigate "Panshi" have tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to the Pacific island nation -- one of just 15 countries that still diplomatically recognise Taipei over Beijing. "I am the Commander-in-Chief, the military's business is my business and my responsibility," Tsai said in a speech broadcast live.