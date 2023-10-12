Harvard student groups doxed after signing letter blaming Israel for Hamas attack

A truck drove around Harvard University's campus on Wednesday displaying that names and faces of several students allegedly affiliated with student-groups that co-signed a letter blaming Israel for Hamas' attack.

The stunt claimed by the conservative media group Accuracy in Media comes after several CEOs have called on Harvard to release the names of students affiliated with groups tied to the controversial letter that solely blamed Israel for the attack.

The billboard called the students “antisemites.”

A truck was spotted today in Harvard Square and Allston displaying the names and photos of Harvard students who signed Saturday’s PSC statement. Above them, the words “Harvard’s leading antisemites.”



Photo from a friend. pic.twitter.com/ScuFENuRqf — Elias Schisgall (@eschisgall) October 11, 2023

In a message on X, Hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman called for students to be named so he and other companies don't hire them.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“One should not be able to hide behind a corporate shield when issuing statements supporting the actions of terrorists,” Ackman wrote.

Israel news: US death toll rises to 22; lawmaker says Egypt warned Israel before attack

In a reply to Ackman, several CEO's supported his call to name the students.

“I would like to know so I know never to hire these people,” Jonathan Neman, CEO of restaurant chain Sweetgreen said.

I have been asked by a number of CEOs if @harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their… https://t.co/7kzGOAGwp9 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 10, 2023

Student groups withdraw signature amid backlash

According to the Harvard Crimson, 34 Harvard student groups initially signed on to the statement originally written by the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee.

"The apartheid regime is the only one to blame," the statement read.

'No student group' speaks on behalf of Harvard

Following the national attention to the statement, the university distanced itself from the remarks.

"Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership," Harvard President Claudine Gay said in a statement on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, at least eight groups have removed their signatures amid a growing national backlash and the doxing, the Crimson reported. At least four sites have published the names and contact information of students

In a statement to students on Wednesday evening, Harvard Executive Vice President Meredith L. Weenick criticized online intimidation and harassment."

"I write tonight to assure you that the University takes seriously the safety and wellbeing of every member of our community. We do not condone or ignore intimidation. We do not condone or ignore threats or acts of harassment or violence," Weenick wrote.

Additionally, Weenick said the Harvard University Police Department will increase its presences on campus as a precautionary measure.

What’s happening in Israel? After Hamas attack, understanding the conflict in Gaza

War in the Middle East

Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed, and thousands more have been injured on both sides since Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war after Hamas fighters fired rockets into Israel in a surprise attack.

"We are at war, and we will win it," Netanyahu said.

Israel then launched retaliatory military strikes into Gaza, levelling buildings. Israel has also tightened a blockade on food, fuel and medicines. Attacks have continued and the death toll on both sides keeps rising.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harvard students doxed after letter blaming Israel for Hamas attack