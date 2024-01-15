Harvard University student becomes 1st active-duty Air Force officer to win Miss America

A graduate student at Harvard University was crowned Miss America on Sunday night, becoming the first active-duty Air Force officer to win the annual competition.

Madison Marsh, who was crowned Miss Colorado, emerged victorious in the national Miss America pageant, which featured 50 other contestants from each state and Washington D.C.

Marsh graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2023 with a degree in physics and is now a graduate student at the Harvard Kennedy School, The Crimson reported.

After her mother passed from pancreatic cancer in 2018, Madison launched the Whitney Marsh Foundation with her family, according to her official Miss Colorado biography.

Madison is 2nd lieutenant in the Air Force and is also a graduate intern at Harvard Medical School, where she is studying ways to utilize artificial intelligence to detect pancreatic cancer.

She is pursuing her Master’s in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School with her national Truman Scholarship.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW