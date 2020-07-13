Harvard's international students are begging the school to let them come to campus in the fall, citing fears of being stuck in unstable home environments if they're forced to leave the US

One student is circulating a "Hear Us Harvard" petition asking the university to better support international students.

Charles Krupa/AP

Last week, ICE released guidance stating that international students would not be allowed back into the US in the fall unless they were taking in-person classes at their university.

This poses a problem for Harvard's international students, as the school recently said classes in the fall would be entirely remote.

Students told Business Insider that these regulations pose serious problems for them, including the difficulty of keeping up with online courses while in a different time zone and with poor internet connection.

Some also face unsafe or unaccommodating home situations, making it even harder for them to find a proper place to keep up with their studies.

Rachael Dane, a spokesperson for Harvard, told Business Insider that "the overwhelming reason to deliver all instruction remotely is Harvard's commitment to protecting the academic enterprise and preserving academic continuity for all of our students."

Guillaume Bouchard, a rising sophomore at Harvard University, first experienced homelessness at age 15. The Quebec native said that at that time, his single parent got a job and signed a lease on a one-bedroom apartment in another city without telling him, leaving him to fend for himself.

"I've moved 13 times in my life," he said, adding that half of those times came in the two years after his single parent left and before he moved to the US for school. "I come from an entirely francophone family and community, and I wanted to study English and come to America."

Guillaume Bouchard in Annenberg, Harvard's freshman dining hall. More

Guillaume Bouchard

In fact, part of Bouchard's motivation to apply to Harvard was the four years of guaranteed room and board that the university provides to all its undergraduates. Now it looks like that could be ripped away.

"I do not have a home to go back to in Canada," he said.

But Bouchard and Harvard's other international students would be deported under an official new government policy.

Last week, ICE released "guidance" stipulating that international students who entered the country on F-1 or M-1 visas would not be allowed back into the country in the fall unless they were taking in-person classes at their university. F-1 visas allow people to enter the US as a student at a four-year college or graduate degree program and remain legally until they graduate; M-1s do the same, but for technical or vocational schools.

These students are now waiting to see what US courts decide, as Harvard is one of hundreds of schools — along with more than a dozen states — to sue ICE over this policy.

Just before this guidance was released, Harvard announced that it would be holding all of its classes online in the fall.

All of the Harvard students who spoke with Business Insider talked about how detrimental the sudden one-two punch has been of the new ICE ruling coupled with Harvard's announcement on online-only classes. Despite their predicaments, they also spoke of friends in worse situations than they were in — who would have to live in abusive households, who came from dangerous or censorious countries, who are disabled, or who simply have to live with little-to-no internet connection.

Unstable internet and an uncertain future

Bouchard said that he's now crashing at a friend's — who's away for the summer — apartment in Quebec City, but had no idea where he could go when that friend came back. "I pray I will be somewhere in the United States," he said. "Either on Harvard's campus or away from campus with friends."

Guillaume Bouchard at the 2019 Harvard-Yale football game. More

Guillaume Bouchard

Another Canadian, Austin Siebold, who's from Alberta, also just completed her freshman year. Over an unstable FaceTime connection, she talked with Business Insider about how taking many of her courses last spring had become difficult in many ways. "My internet speed is three mbps," she said. "And I have among the best internet connectivity for a 100 km radius."

Besides the internet, there's the question of timing. Siebold's daily Chinese language course moved from being at 9 a.m. to being at 7 a.m. because of the time difference between her home and Boston. She had to skip required classes just to eat lunch, she said, as the time changes in her schedule no longer made it possible to both attend class and stay fed.