Harvel cases still pending in state court

Dec. 29—Former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Michael Howard Harvel, convicted in federal court Dec. 15 of nine counts in an 11-count indictment charging he used his position to gain sexual favors from workers in a community service program, still has cases pending in state Criminal Court.

Harvel was on the Dec. 5 docket on charges sexual battery, official misconduct and two counts of assault.

Those cases were continued to Feb. 27, largely waiting for outcome of his federal court trial.

The federal court jury returned guilty verdicts on the following charges:

—Count 1: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense resulted in bodily injury — Yes

The offense included kidnapping — Yes

—Count 2: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense included bodily injury — Yes

The offense included kidnapping — Yes

—Count 3: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense included bodily injury — Yes

The offense included kidnapping — Yes

The offense included aggravated sexual abuse — Yes

—Count 4: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense included aggravated sexual abuse — Yes

—Count 5: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

The offense included kidnapping — Yes

—Count 6 had been previously dismissed by the government

—Count 7: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

—Count 8: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

—Count 9: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

—Count 10: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Guilty

—Count 11: Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law — Not Guilty

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 28. Harvel remains in federal custody.

The charges grew from Harvel's supervision of the solid waste program and the victims were all assigned by the county court system to perform community service to gain credit against fines owed.

The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred in 2015-'17.

It is possible the state charges could be dismissed, now that the federal convictions have taken place, but no announcement has been made indicating whether state prosecutors plan to move forward with the local charges or drop them.

Story continues

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, motion hearings deadline set for Jan. 17 and trial set for Feb. 15.

—Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, motion hearing deadline set for Jan. 17 and trial set for March 7-10.

Deadline docket

—Edith Wauneta Arnold, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and filing false sales tax returns, continued to Jan. 25.

—Melissa Ann Baker, evading arrest, domestic assault and simple possession of meth, continued to Jan. 25.

—Justin Hill Barnes, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of prohibited (explosive) weapons, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Jan. 20.

—Eddie Maurice Brumbelow, sixth offense driving under the influence and reckless driving, continued to Jan. 17.

—Vickey Michelle Cockrell, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Feb. 3.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and reckless endangerment, continued to Feb. 3.

—Frances Nicole Emerson, reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 25.

—Shadayda Storm Farris, second offense driving under the influence and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Noah Emanuell Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Jan. 17.

—Linda Lachelle Howard, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 20.

—Dylan Jakob Kempe, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 20.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and one case in boundover status, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Martin and continued to Jan. 6.

—Courtney Rae Maynor, burglary, continued to Jan. 25.

—Paul Richard Mills, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion hearing continued to Jan. 25.

—Jude Rod Pennington, first-degree murder, continued to Jan. 6.

—Frank Henry Quince Jr., aggravated assault, continued to Jan. 6.

—Joseph Larry Raleigh, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 20.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on an officer or first responder and domestic assault, continued to Jan. 17.

—David Wade Smith, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Feb. 10.

—Thomas Alan Uchytil, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, continued to Jan. 25.

—Brandi Michelle Webster, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 20.

Report with attorney

—Kacie Renee Nicole Hughes, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, James Hargis appointed to represent Hughes and continued to Jan. 25.

—William Michael Lance, simple possession of meth and tampering with evidence, continued to Jan. 17.

—Aaron Wayne Letner, domestic assault, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Letner and continued to Jan. 25.

—Crystal LeAnn Mosley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, continued to Jan. 6.

—Kyle Odell Redmon, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Jan. 6.

—James Evan Vernon Sr., harassment, continued to Jan. 25.

Probation violations

—Kimberly Cora Spencer, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.

—Roseanne Claire Hennessey, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve one year in jail at 75% and then be released into house arrest supervision of community corrections.

—Chase Michael Anthony Welch, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com