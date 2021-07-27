Harvel local charges on hold pending federal case

Jul. 26—The case of a former Cumberland County official that has dragged on through the state court system suddenly took a back seat when a federal indictment was served on the day that man was to appear in court in Crossville.

Michael Howard Harvel, 59, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. July 16, on a nine-count sealed indictment charging civil rights violations for kidnapping and sexually assaulting women that he supervised during his tenure as the Cumberland County Solid Waste Director.

He was quickly transported to Nashville from his home.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alistair Newbern ordered Harvel to be held in federal custody pending trial in U.S. District Court during a detention hearing July 21.

The indictment states among Harvel's duties was supervision of persons ordered to perform community service as part of their sentences between 2015 and 2018, when it is alleged the incidents took place.

Two counts accuse Harvel of sexually assaulting women under his supervision, two counts charge him with kidnapping and sexually assaulting women and a third count alleges he committed aggravated sexual abuse by forcibly raping a woman in a dark office.

The indictment goes on to allege other incidents of sexual assault, all against the will of victims who brought the charges to authorities,

If convicted in federal court, Harvel faces a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

In Cumberland County Criminal Court, Harvel faces charges of official misconduct, sexual battery and assault. His attorney, Kevin Bryant, announced that Harvel would not be present due to his arrest earlier that morning.

Since federal charges will take precedent over the local charges, the case in Cumberland County was continued to Aug. 6 as local prosecutors monitor action in the federal court system.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—David Wayne Chenault, aggravated assault, continued to Sept, 21 at which time a trial date is to be set.

—Jeffery David Varney, driving under the influence, per se, trial date set for Oct. 12.

Arraignment

—Shawn Joseph Crevier II, aggravated assault and domestic assault, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Crevier and continued to Oct. 5.

Deadline docket

—Bryan Jefferey Arnett, felony possession of a Schedule I drug and felony possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing,

—Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 8.

—Gary Timothy Lawler, community supervision violation, continued to Sept. 3.

—Quintin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to Sept. 8.

—Jonathan William McDonald, two counts of simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to Aug. 6.

—Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, continued to Sept. 21.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, forensic psychological evaluation pending, continued to Sept. 3.

—Paul Richard Mills, felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Sept. 8.

—Gerald Wayne Minotto, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule I drug, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

Report with attorney

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Sept. 8.

Motion/hearing

—Mickey JA Wright, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear if defendant does not show up by Tuesday. Wright was scheduled to have a sentencing hearing.

Probation violations

—Joshua Wayne Bohannon, pleaded guilty to the violation, to serve balance of a one-year sentence with credit for time already served.

—Richard Allen Breeden, probation violation warrant dismissed with proof defendant was in a recovery treatment program and reinstated back on probation.

—Lonnie Gene Byrd, tested positive for Suboxone, 30 days in jail at 75% and probation terminated.

—John Dewayne Castell, probation violation hearing continued to Sept.1.

—Johnathan Wade Clifton Duncan, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—Brandon Lee Hopper, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hopper and probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—Millicent Lee Houston Feddon, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be released back on probation. Issue is more than $8,000 in restitution owed in the 2018 case.

—Michael Paul Howard, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Tommy Carl Melton, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Melton and continued to Aug. 6.

—Trinity Renee Murner, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—Brandy Lynn Peebles, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve balance of a three-year sentence with furlough granted to attend long-term, in-house recovery treatment.

—John Wallace Prince Jr., Jeff Vires appointed to represent Prince, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—James Lee Quarry, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 18 months in jail.

—Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—Derrick Ray Reed, probation violation based on payment of court costs, continued to Oct. 1 for monitoring.

—Sergio Romo, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—Mark Thomas Russell, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75% and then be released back onto supervised probation.

—Crystal Dawn Sells pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve balance of six months in jail to complete sentence.

—James Albert Sherrill Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—Blake Edward Sims, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Donnie Ray Smith, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—Gregory Shane Stokes, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.

—Ashley Nicole Stone, Ivy Mayberry appointed to represent Stone and probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—Demario Leshun Sumlar, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of not reporting and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house supervision of community corrections.

—Larry Mitchell Watson, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Watson and probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 6.

—Amber Louise Wilson, pleaded guilty to a probation violation hearing and is to serve the balance of her three-year sentence at 30%.

Continued boundover

—Tammy Bernice Davenport, case pending before grand jury, continued to Sept. 10.

