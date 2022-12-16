Harvel trial heads to the jury

Dec. 15—Prosecutors and defense attorneys closed their cases Wednesday in the federal criminal trial of former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Michael Harvel.

The case was due to go to the jury Thursday following closing arguments and jury instructions following six days of testimony.

Harvel faces a 10-count indictment charging he deprived eight victims of their right to bodily integrity stemming from allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Prosecutors argue Harvel used his position as director of the county solid waste department to abuse women working at the recycling center, and that he counted on his standing in the community and their past criminal convictions and substance abuse to keep them quiet.

"Who would believe me?" one of the women said when asked why she had not reported Harvel's actions.

It is the policy of the Crossville Chronicle not to identify victims of sexual crimes.

Harvel's attorneys argued the accusers made inconsistent statements from their first reports in 2018, with allegations becoming more serious as the case moved toward civil litigation. They also noted many of the claims came years after the incidents allegedly occurred.

Harvel took the stand Tuesday afternoon and continued testifying through Wednesday morning. He denied the charges, and said the accusations were motived by money.

"But it cost me everything," he said

In addition to the eight women who claim Harvel touched them inappropriately, groped them or raped them, prosecutors presented additional witnesses who testified Harvel had touched them inappropriately, and witnesses who said they had personally seen inappropriate behavior by Harvel toward the victims or whom victims had told of the sexual assaults.

The charges are said to have taken place from 2015 to 2018.

Harvel said from the witness stand he had hoped the community service program he helped develop at the recycling center would be a win-win for the county and the people needing to pay court fines.

"It would give them a way to pay their debt and a hiring tool for people," Harvel said.

It was part of his single-stream recycling initiative, launched in 2014 through a combination of state grants and local funding intended to make it easier and more convenient for people to recycle. Community service workers earned $10 an hour toward their court fines.

Once those debts were paid, Harvel said he would consider hiring the workers for part-time jobs at the recycling center.

As for being a "power man," as the prosecution alleged, Harvel said, "I had no power."

He said he was one of 18 county commissioners prior to becoming solid waste director for the county. While he considered former Cumberland County Mayor Kenneth Carey Jr. a friend, Harvel said that friendship held no sway when he told his superior about a police investigation into allegations that resulted in a state indictment in February 2018.

"He sent me home without pay," Harvel said.

Carey had testified earlier in the trial he initially placed Harvel on administrative leave without pay. Carey said he was advised by the county's then-lawyer a few days later that Harvel would have to placed on paid leave.

Harvel remained on paid leave with the county until March 2019 following an investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Prosecutors noted Harvel did have the power to hire and to fire employees. Some needed to have steady employment to avoid violating terms of probation or they risked being sent to jail.

Harvel testified he was unaware that workers could be sent back to jail if they were fired, though that was countered by a recording of his February 2021 FBI interview in which he said many of the workers needed a job before they returned to court of they could face jail time.

One of the victims reported Harvel had pulled down her pants, exposing her naked body, days following the alleged incident in 2017.

She said no one followed up on that report until the Crossville Police launched an investigation about a year later following another report.

The indictment includes the following charges:

—Count 1: Violation of rights under color of law, with felony kidnapping and bodily injury, with a maximum sentence of 10 years for bodily injury and life for kidnapping and a $250,000 fine.

Victim 1 said Harvel had locked her in the building at the Peavine convenience center. She said he pushed her onto a table, fondled her breasts and forced her to touch his genitals. She said the incident left bruises on her arm.

The victim received a civil settlement of $125,000.

—Counts 2 and 3: Violation of rights under color of law, with felony kidnapping and bodily injury, with a maximum sentence of 10 years for bodily injury and life for kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse and a $250,000 fine.

Victim 2 said that on two occasions, Harvel locked her in his office with him at the recycling center and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The victim was not part of the civil lawsuit.

—Count 4: Violation of rights under color of law, with felony aggravated sexual abuse.

—Count 5: violation of rights under color of law, with felony kidnapping and bodily injury, with a maximum sentence of 10 years for bodily injury and life for kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse and a $250,000 fine.

Count 4 carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and $250,000 fine.

Victim 3 says Harvel raped her on two occasions — once in his office at the recycling center and once at the former county landfill on Flynn's Cove Rd.

The victim received a civil settlement payment of $2,500 after attorney fees.

—Count 6 was dismissed.

—Counts 7-11 involved charges of inappropriate touching while the women were at work at the recycling center, with touching either over or under their clothing. Harvel is charged with violation of rights under color of law, a misdemeanor, with a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Civil settlement payments before attorneys' fees were $190,000 to Victim 1, none to Victim 2, $5,000 to Victim 3, $160,000 to Victim 4, $80,000 to Victim 5, $5,000 to Victim 6, $80,000 to Victim 7 and $90,000 to Victim 8.

Harvel said he had only learned the identities of his accusers a few months before, when the prosecutors provided his lawyers with a list.

"I was blown away," Harvel said from the stand.

Harvel was questioned about the women by the FBI in February 2021.

Cumberland County settled a civil lawsuit in March 2021 for $1.1 million paid to four employees who filed charged with the EEOC and six other employees.

Since settling the lawsuit, the county has hired a human resources director, who can take complaints of sexual harassment, and has updated its policies and procedures for sexual harassment training and investigations.

Harvel testified he thought that was the "end of it." He was arrested on the federal indictment in July 2021 and has been held in federal custody since.

Harvel testified he knew some of the women. He denied knowing Victim 2. He added he supervised about 60 people between the recycling center, convenience centers and animal control, and had hundreds of employees during his tenure with the department.

That February 2021 interview included statements from Harvel denying the allegations. As he testified on Tuesday and Wednesday, Harvel provided testimony not previously given in statements to investigators.

Victim 1 said Harvel locked her in the small building at the Peavine convenience center when she was working there by herself. She testified he picked her up and placed her on a table and sexually assaulted her, leaving bruises on her arm.

Harvel testified that wasn't what happened. Instead, he said he had been called to check on the air conditioning unit because it wasn't blowing cold air — something corrected by changing a switch to interior air, he said.

The woman had followed him into the building, he said, and was listening to music on her earphones.

"She was bouncing around, and she fell onto a table," he testified.

He said he asked if she was OK and then went out to help people who had arrived at the center with their cardboard recycling before leaving and going home.

Victim 2 in the indictment testified Harvel had called her to his office at the recycling center, locked the door and then attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him on two occasions.

Harvel testified he did not know Victim 2 at all.

He added that while the woman testified she had been offered a job on the first day of her community service, he did not hire people for paid positions until their community service was completed.

Victim 3 testified Harvel had picked her up from her home on a Saturday saying he had work for her.

She testified Harvel had taken her to the old county landfill on Flynn's Cove Rd. and raped her.

The landfill is in a remote area of the county where cellphone reception is spotty.

She said it was miles from her home and didn't know how to get away.

"I wouldn't even know which way to start walking," she testified.

Harvel testified that wasn't true. Instead, he says the woman called him one day for a ride to work.

He told the court he was on his way to the landfill to check on the water runoff — part of the landfill monitoring. He testified he told the woman where he was going, and she still asked him to pick her up.

When the got to the landfill, Harvel said the woman never left the truck. He testified the woman's description of the small building, where the assault was alleged to have occurred, was inaccurate for 2015.

Instead of the desk and a black office chair, he said it had a large round table and a metal chair facing out a window. It was also filled with hunting gear used by the person who kept an eye on the landfill at that time and also hunted the area.

He added he and the woman arrived at the recycling center at 12 minutes after 7 that morning.

Harvel's defense attorney noted that Harvel had not been provided any documents prior to his FBI interview and had since been able to review documents, time cards, statements and other items from the investigation.

While women accused Harvel of inappropriate touching and groping, Harvel described a workforce that was "vulgar." Recycling Center employee Jeffrey Lane said the women would use "nasty" talk to try to make him blush.

Harvel said he had teased one woman about her jeans, which often had holes.

"I would tell her she needed to buy some clothes," Harvel said.

He once pulled at the string from one of those jeans holes, he said, from the knee of the pants.

"It was just horseplay," he testified.

But he denied ever putting his hand up her shirt or down her pants, as claimed.

He also did not include this incident in his FBI interview. Instead Harvel said he was asked about sexual touching, and he said "there was nothing sexual" about his interaction with the woman.

Another of the victims claimed Harvel had groped her as she worked on sorting recyclables. The work space on the recycling line was limited, Harvel said. He testified he had gone to speak with the person working next to the woman, who was shorter and standing on a pallet to better reach the conveyor belt moving materials down the line.

His foot missed as he tried to step across the pallet, he said, and he fell into her.

"I apologized and went on walking," he said.

Harvel said he was first called to the Crossville Police Department in February 2018 when he was asked to come talk to investigators following a complaint.

Several victims testified they heard about the city's criminal investigation through a person who worked at the recycling center. That woman was also part of the civil lawsuit and has made allegations that Harvel touched her inappropriately.

Harvel said that person is "what got this started," adding he believed the allegations were motivated by "money."

"She was involved in everybody saying anything," Harvel said. Many of his accusers worked together or were friends, he said, though the allegations range from 2014 to 2017.

At that first interview, Harvel suggested the investigators check the video footage from the recycling center. It was some time after noon, but before 3 p.m. He asked them to wait until after 3 p.m. when the workers would be gone to avoid embarrassment.

Harvel testified there were eight cameras inside the facility and four outside. The video footage was saved to a hard drive that could store several weeks' worth of footage. After that, the system began recording over earlier footage.

Harvel, the late Detective Justin Wilson and two other members of the Crossville Police Department went to the recycling center and viewed the footage on Harvel's computer.

Harvel said he was unsure how much they downloaded on that visit, but they returned the next day and took the hard drive.

Lt. Det. J.C. Hancock with the Crossville Police Department testified he viewed 15 hours of footage prior to the federal trial. The footage, he said, was low-quality, and it was difficult to make out who people were or what actions they were taking. There were two camera angles saved on jump drives that had been kept in the police department's evidence storage since 2018.

Harvel countered in his testimony the camera system had allowed him to see a pill bottle enter the recycling line and he could follow it down the to the end. He could zoom in if needed, as well, and the footage was in color, not black and white as the footage offered into evidence.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.