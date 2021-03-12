Harvest Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) _ Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (HCAP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The provider of financial services to small and mid-sized companies posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $2.3 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.5 million.

Harvest Capital shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $8.26, a rise of 71% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAP

  • 27 Eco-Friendly Bedding Brands (& Deals You Can Score On Them)

    Although our best intentions are to approach every day as Earth Day, sometimes we need a reminder (and a little green-guidance) in order to lead more eco-conscious lives. In honor of supporting worldwide environmental protection every day, we're tackling an at-home sustainability step that's easy enough to practice in your sleep. We rounded up the top sustainable companies that are redefining our concept of what trendy bedding looks and feels like — along with all the deals you can score by shopping them. The rise in direct-to-consumer bedding brands not only translates to higher quality goods for fairer prices but also better environmental practices; from the softest sheet sets made with chemical- and cruelty-free manufacturing to partially biodegradable-fill comforters, certified-organic mattresses, fair-trade pillows, and beyond. In addition to premium eco-friendly products, many of these companies also partner with environmental-protection groups to promote social action, too — whether it's planting a tree per purchase, exploring alternative energy options, practicing people-first employee ethics, and equal pay, or even just minimizing water consumption.Scroll ahead to take a proactive step towards a more sustainable life, starting from the comfort of your own bed.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.NaturepedicDeal: 10% off sitewide and free shippingCode: Provided with email signupWith the mission to create products for a safer and healthier sleep, Naturepedic began its journey by producing organic mattresses free of all toxic chemicals. Now 13 years later, the company also stocks a range of high-quality bedding accessories from protector pads to sheets and pillowcases. This luxury sheet set is 400-thread count and is made from 100% organic cotton that is grown without synthetic insecticides, herbicides, or GMOs. Shop NaturepedicNaturepedic Organic Sheets & Pillowcases, $, available at NaturepedicLinotoDeal: $20 off orders over $250Code: Provided with email signupIf you're on the hunt for 100%-linen home essentials, this artisan quality company with a sustainable kick has it handled. Founded and run by Jason Evege, Linoto offers a curated collection of everything from Italy and Belgium-sourced linen sheet sets to towels, kitchenware, and even sleepwear that's thoughtfully crafted in New York and shipped sustainably in recycled plastic-free packaging.Shop LinotoLinoto 100% linen sheet set, $, available at LinotoettitudeDeal: $20 off first purchase of $100 or more with free shipping and returns on orders over $50Code: Provided with email signupThis CleanBamboo company delivers on its founder's dream of creating bedding that is, "as soft as silk, as sustainable as hemp, as breathable as linen, but at the price of cotton." Each luxurious piece — from sheets to sleepwear and even bath essentials — is sustainably sourced, packaged, and partnered with wider charity efforts. Plus, the site also boasts a fairly stacked Final Sale section.Shop ettitudeEttitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set, $, available at EttitudeBuffy Deal: $10 off first purchase with free shipping and returnsCode: NoneBuffy's super-soft pillows, comforters, and sheet sets are not only made from 100%-natural eucalyptus fibers, but they're also made with cruelty-free and earth-friendly practices — by sourcing recycled water bottles into its eco-friendly fill, the company keeps, "6,000,000 bottles," out of oceans and landfills along with saving, "50 bottles," and, "12 geese," per sustainably-crafted bedding essential.Shop BuffyBuffy The Buffy Cloud, $, available at BuffyParachute HomeDeal: Up to 40% off Last Chance itemsCode: NoneIf you're hunting for luxe decor, premium bath essentials, and bestselling bedding all in one place, Parachute has it covered with its sustainably sourced and socially responsible lineup. The premium DTC brand also partners with the United Nations' Nothing But Nets campaign that provides malaria-prevention nets to communities in need. Shop Parachute HomeParachute Home Waffle Duvet Cover Set, $, available at Parachute HomeCozy EarthDeal: 20-25% off sitewide plus free shippingCode: NoneThis Oprah-approved sustainable brand stocks everything from super-soft and temperature-regulated sleepwear to bedding that's ethically crafted and certified chemical-free. According to the site, its unique blend of organic-bamboo offerings are "50% less humid and degrees cooler than cotton."Shop Cozy EarthCozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, $, available at Cozy EarthNest Deal: 10% off sitewideCode: NoneWith a company goal of producing goods that are "eco-friendly and provide the highest quality sleep environment" Nest hits the sustainable-luxe bedding nail on the head. Each of the brand's organic products — from mattresses to sheets, pillows, comforters, and even weighted blankets — are USA-made and CertiPUR-US certified (i.e. tested for harmful chemicals).Shop NestNest Bedding Natural Hybrid Latex, $, available at Nest BeddingAvocado MattressDeal: Save $200 on select mattressesCode: BCORPThis green-bedding brand specializes in handmade-in-California mattresses that are crafted from premium natural, non-toxic, and organic materials. Each product comes eco-approved with a GREENGUARD Gold certification by UL Environment for low emissions — and 1% of all revenue is donated to non-profit organizations with a focus on sustainability. Shop Avocado MattressAvocado Green Mattress Topper, $, available at AvocadoLayla Sleep Deal: Up to $200 off select mattressesCode: NoneThis bedding brand uses CertiPUR certified foam along with food-based adhesives and other non-toxic materials to craft everything from its premium flippable foam mattresses to its 100% viscose from bamboo sheet sets. Shop Layla SleepLayla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Layla SleepPrimary Goods Deal: Up to 50% off Last Call limited edition styles Code: NonePrimary's goods are as its brand name suggests: simple but essential. The company offers ethically and sustainably-produced linen sheet sets, pillows, and comforters that are crafted from high-quality materials in soft colors through water and waste-efficient methods.Shop Primary GoodsPrimary Goods the primary set, $, available at Primary GoodspactDeal: 20% off first orders plus free shipping on orders over $50Code: Provided with email signupThis sustainable company sources only organic, fair-trade, and water-conservational materials for crafting its comfy fashion to bedding essentials. Plus, the site partners with Greenstory to inform customers of exact water amounts saved with each order (e.g. 419.7 gallons for this soft butter-yellow sheet set).Shop pactPACT Room Service Sheet Set, $, available at PACTAlterra PureDeal: 15% off first ordersCode: Provided with email signupThe modern-minimalist style company practices, "full environmental sustainability," by going chemical-free, achieving organic verifications, and partnering with green-groups (like farm co-ops) to uphold strong social and earth-friendly integrity in the production of every super-soft, and dreamy cotton sheet set.Shop Alterra PureAlterra Pure Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $, available at Alterra PureSweave BeddingDeal: $15 off first order over $100Code: Provided with email signupSweave's bedding offerings are select but with a purpose: each piece is crafted using OEKO-TEX certified textiles (mainly breathable, crisp, and durable eucalyptus fibers) with a lifetime guarantee — and each purchase is matched with the environmental give-back of a eucalyptus-tree planting. Shop SweaveSweave Bedding Core Sheet Set, $, available at Sweave BeddingSnowe HomeDeal: 10% off first orderCode: Provided with email signupThis simple but stylish brand boasts a lineup of home essentials spanning from premium kitchenware to stone-washed linen bedding and plush bath pieces that all comes Oeko-Tex certified (i.e. tested-for and ensured free-of harmful chemical treatments, like pesticides or lead), packaged in 100%-recycled cardboard, and produced in factories with the highest commitments to social and environmental standards — Snowe's eco-company outlook is that "avoiding dangerous chemicals on our textiles means pouring less chemicals into factories and back into the environment."Shop Snowe HomeSnowe Percale Sheet Set, $, available at SnoweCultiverDeal: $40 off first ordersCode: Provided with email signupThis luxe bedding brand thoughtfully sources and crafts its 100%-natural, European-flax linen pieces (including sheets, loungewear, duvet covers, pillowcases, throws, robes, and much more) through ethical and sustainable practices from sourcing to packaging and even delivery.Shop CultiverCultiver Linen Duvet Cover Set - Cedar, $, available at CultiverCoop Home GoodsDeal: 10% off first ordersCode: Provided with email signupThis bedding site boasts everything from an extensive lineup of shredded memory foam pillows to sheet sets, mattress toppers, and even silk sleep accessories too. Each good is crafted with comfort and sustainability top of mind — using CeriPUR-US materials that meet strict standards for low VOC emissions.Shop Coop Home Goods Coop Home Goods Body Pillow, $, available at Coop Home GoodsGRUNDDeal: 15% off first ordersCode: Provided with email signupGRUND makes 100% organic cotton and chemical-free classic bedding and bath products that come in a wide range of colors and patters. Shop GRUNDGRUND Organic Savannah Bed Sheets, $, available at GRUNDCoyuchi Deal: $30 off first order of $200 or moreCode: Provided with email signupFounded 25 years ago in Northern California, this clean-living brand's focus on organic farming (i.e. 60% less carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas output than conventional farming) resulted in mindful processing of chemical-free fibers for the softest and most sustainable bedding that the company describes as, "healthier for the home, and healthier for all the elements we need to keep the Earth alive." The toxic dye, chemical, and softener-free goods range from apparel to bed, bath, and beyond essentials that are waste-efficient and luxuriously-comfortable.Shop CoyuchiCoyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Duvet Cover, $, available at CoyuchiSÕL Organics Deal: 30% off sitewideCode: HOLIDAYTouted as sustainable, organic, fair-trade, and transparent, SÕL Organics premium bedding is free of everything from pesticides to herbicides, child labor, and discrimination. The company's tagline of, "Making Ethical Luxury Affordable," with, "Equal pay for all," puts an appropriately comforting seal on its fine sateen to percale sheet bundles made from 100% organic and fair-trade-certified cotton.Shop SÕL OrganicsSOL Organics Hemmed Organic Bedding Bundle, $, available at SOL OrganicsSömn HomeDeal: 10% off first purchaseCode: Provided with email signupThis Canada-based brand makes high-quality sustainable linen bedding in a slew of beautiful shades. Their organic linen fabric is specifically made from flax which is naturally antibacterial and temperature regulating. Shop Sömn HomeSömn Home Linen Comfort Set, $, available at Sömn HomeQuince Not only does Quince make our favorite $50 cashmere sweater, but it also makes quite the selection of excellently priced and highly rated organic percale and Belgian linen bedding.Shop QuinceQuince Organic Percale Deluxe Bedding Bundle, $, available at QuinceGryphon With the tagline, "Make Your Bed Your Happy Place," Gryphon delivers on luxuriously comfortable bedding you can feel good in and about — each of the brand's products (from sheets to pillowcases and duvet covers) is sustainably-sourced and crafted with environmentally and ethically-friendly practices from recycled and harmful chemical-free materials. Gryphon also claims to reduce water consumption in its production by an impressive, "51.94 million gallons of water year over year."Shop GryphonGryphon Comfort Washed Sheet Set, $, available at Gryphon HomeBed ThreadsUsing 100% pure flax linen, Bed Threads creates high-quality bedding that is easy on the environment at a reasonable price point. Added bonus, they have 19 color options that range from rich jewel tones to classic neutrals. Shop Bed ThreadsBed Threads 100% Flax Linen Duvet Cover, $, available at Bed ThreadsWest ElmDid you know this go-to store for all home decor needs has a range of 100% organic bedding made from GOTS certified cotton?Shop West ElmWest Elm Organic Washed Cotton Percale Duvet Cover & Shams, $, available at West ElmBoll & Branch Boll & Branch regards itself as, "the first organic, Fair Trade Certified bedding company," with a stacked lineup of consciously-designed mattresses to pillows, bath essentials, and sheet sets that are all ethically-sourced through the company's commitment to sustainable business and people-first ethics (i.e. mandating fair wages and business practices).Shop Boll & BranchBoll And Branch Classic Hemmed Sheet Set, $, available at Boll And BranchBearabyThe stylish and sustainable brand behind those chunky-knit weighted blankets you've probably been spotting, well, everywhere. Bearaby prides itself on producing an ocean-friendly, plastic-free alternative to many of the other weighted blankets on the market that use pollutive fillers in their products. Each of Bearby's "Nappers" is crafted from layers of organic cotton and Tencel that are woven together to achieve a natural-weighted finish that is both hypoallergenic and machine washable.Shop BearabyBearaby Tree Napper, $, available at BearabyThe Citizenry This beautiful brand, known for its vibrant lumbar pillows to bohemian-woven rugs and throws, is also home to a line of luxury sustainable bedding that comes certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard — an organization that protects and maintains the highest sustainable and social production standards.Shop The CitizenryThe Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle - Midnight Series, $, available at The CitizenryLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Most Breathable Sheets For Super Cool SleepWe Actually Slept On These 13 Top-Rated MattressesStave Off Sleep Sweats With These Linen Sheets

