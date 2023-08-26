'Harvest Hosts' helps RV campers and businesses

TechCrunch

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has a new initiative aimed at luring smaller businesses to advertise on its platform. The company announced on Wednesday it would offer a one-time ad credit of $250 to select businesses when they spend $1,000 or more on new ad campaigns over the next 30 days. In its post, X touted that more than eight in 10 active X customers were small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) -- the segment of the market where X is directing its new promotion.