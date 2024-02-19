Harvest for Hunger fundraising campaign to begin March 1

LORAIN — Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio will kick off its Harvest for Hunger Campaign with a happy hour event in Lorain on Thursday. The event will usher in its major food and funds drive of the year, which starts March 1 and runs through the end of May.

The 2024 Harvest for Hunger community campaign aims to raise enough funds to cover 3.5 million meals for food-insecure neighbors in the region. Every dollar raised will help restock the shelves of over 130 local food pantries, hot meal programs and shelters.

Harvest for Hunger is an annual food and funds drive. Second Harvest organizes the campaign in partnership with Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Akron-Canton Food Bank and Second Harvest of the Mahoning Valley, serving 21 counties across northeast Ohio, including Crawford County. This single campaign is the largest of its kind in the country and is crucial for Second Harvest and the region.

Giant Eagle, Heinen’s and Buehler’s Fresh Foods support this campaign through Check Out Hunger at cash registers in their stores along with media partners, including newspapers, TV and radio stations. Local companies, businesses, organizations and civic clubs are a critical part of the campaign, running food and fund drives.

The Harvest for Hunger Kick-Off will be 4-6 p.m. at Second Harvest, 5510 Baumhart Road, Lorain. Guests can enjoy refreshments, win raffle prizes, pick up campaign materials and meet others involved in the effort. This event is open to all.

To donate, visit secondharvestfoodbank.org or contact Kathleen Brady at 440-434-2444.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio to kick off fundraiser