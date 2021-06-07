Harvest man arrested on drug charges in Moulton

Jun. 7—MOULTON — A Harvest man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday, according to Moulton police.

Police Chief Craig Knight said Clifton Brent Webster, 34, was in possession of heroin and methamphetamine when he was stopped by Officer Jon Zech. Webster also was charged with three misdemeanors during the stop, including a stolen license tag.

Knight said an unknown powdery substance in Webster's possession was sent to the Alabama Forensics Office for testing.

Officers Scott Christy and Tim Owens assisted in the arrest, Knight said.

Webster was taken to Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,500.

