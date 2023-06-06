Harvest man arrested for impersonating officer

Jun. 5—Logan William Martin, 18, of Harvest, has been charged with impersonating a police officer after receiving a tip that he had stolen blue lights from the Madison County Career Tech Law Enforcement vehicle. He has since been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

On June 2, Martin applied to be a Corrections Officer position at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. Captain Tammy Waddell had received the tip regarding the stolen lights and that Martin had put the lights in his car. The tipster also told Waddell that Martin was stopping cars and impersonating a peace officer.

Captain Waddell and Captain Caleb Durden interviewed Martin and he confessed to impersonating an officer in Limestone, Madison, and Jackson counties as well as Lincoln County, Tenn. A search warrant of his car yielded property from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Huntsville Police Department.

Also found inside Martin's vehicle were dash cameras, blue emergency lights, a police radio and other law enforcement related items.

Martin was driving a white, two-door 2008 Toyota Solara with blue lights in the front and back of the vehicle. If you were pulled over by Martin anywhere in the Tennessee Valley area, please get in touch with Captain Caleb Durden at (256) 232-0111.