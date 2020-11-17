Harvest Oil & Gas Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRST) (“Harvest” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020.
Key Highlights
Average daily production was 31.8 MMcfe for the third quarter of 2020
On July 7, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Appalachian Basin assets
On August 4, 2020, the Company closed on its previously announced sale of its Michigan properties
On August 7, 2020, the Company announced a one-time cash distribution of $10.00 per share payable on August 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 17, 2020
On October 23, 2020, the Company closed on its previously announced sale of its Appalachia properties for $21.9 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments; the transaction was funded with a $21.9 million senior secured seller note
In October 2020, the Company unwound all of its remaining commodity derivative contracts for cash settlements received of $1.5 million
On November 13, 2020, the Company announced a one-time cash distribution of $10.00 per share payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2020
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
$ in millions unless noted otherwise
2020
2020
Average daily production (MMcfe/d)
31.8
36.8
Total revenues
$
7.5
$
7.4
Total assets (1)
145.1
175.0
Net income (loss)
(6.2
)
(7.1
)
Adjusted EBITDAX (2)
0.9
2.3
Total debt (1)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(2.2
)
2.2
Additions to oil and natural gas properties (3)
1.0
0.2
(1)
As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined and reconciled under “Non-GAAP Measures” below.
(3)
Represents cash payments during the period.
For the third quarter of 2020, Harvest reported a net loss of $6.2 million, or $(6.11) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million, or $(7.00) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding for the second quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2019, a net loss of $19.5 million or $(19.28) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding was reported. Included in the 2020 third quarter net loss were the following items:
$1.1 million of impairment of oil and natural gas properties,
$5.6 million of non-cash losses on commodity derivatives,
$0.4 million of stock-based compensation costs contained in general and administrative expenses, and
$0.4 million of divestiture and transaction related expense contained in general and administrative expenses.
Production for the third quarter of 2020 was 2.3 Bcf of natural gas, 102 MBbls of oil and 9 MBbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), or 31.8 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d). This represents a 14 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2020 production of 36.8 MMcfe/d and a 68 percent decrease from the third quarter of 2019 production of 98.1 MMcfe/d. The decrease in production from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the divestiture of the Company’s Michigan assets at the beginning of August 2020. The decrease in production from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to divestitures that closed throughout 2019 and 2020.
Adjusted EBITDAX for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.9 million, a $1.5 million decrease from the second quarter of 2020 and a $8.8 million decrease from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in cash settlements received on commodity derivative contracts and a decrease in gas production due to the sale of Michigan assets in August 2020, partially offset by an increase in realized oil prices and a decrease in lease operating expense due to the sale of Michigan assets in August 2020. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to divestitures that closed throughout 2019 and 2020, a decrease in realized oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices and a decrease in cash settlements received on commodity derivative contracts, partially offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measures and is described in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Measures.”
Quarterly Report
Harvest’s financial statements and related footnotes are available in its Quarterly Report, which can be found at www.otcmarkets.com under the stock symbol HRST, Disclosures or through the Investor Relations section of the Harvest website at http://www.hvstog.com.
About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.
Harvest has been an independent oil and gas company; the Company intends to evaluate and undertake the process of winding-up and returning capital to its shareholders. More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. Please read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other public filings and press releases for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to pending asset sales, including risks relating to the consummation of such sales in accordance with their terms or at all, our inability to control our contract operator, EnerVest Operating, L.L.C., outside of the parameters of the Services Agreement, our ability to obtain needed capital or financing on satisfactory terms, fluctuations in prices of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids and the length of time commodity prices remain depressed, our ability to maintain production levels through development drilling, risks associated with drilling and operating wells, the availability of drilling and production equipment, changes in applicable laws and regulations that adversely affect our operations and general economic conditions. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “indicate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon reasonable assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Operating Statistics
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Production data:
Oil (MBbls)
102
145
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
9
316
Natural gas (MMcf)
2,261
6,259
Net production (MMcfe)
2,927
9,025
Average sales price per unit: (1)
Oil (Bbl)
$
38.56
$
54.02
Natural gas liquids (Bbl) (2)
(14.68
)
10.46
Natural gas (Mcf)
1.63
1.87
Mcfe
2.56
2.53
Average unit cost per Mcfe:
Production costs:
Lease operating expenses
$
2.37
$
2.17
Production taxes
0.03
0.18
Total
2.40
2.35
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
—
0.15
General and administrative expenses
1.46
0.86
(1)
Prior to $3.8 million and $14.0 million of realized net gains on settlements of commodity derivatives for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2)
Natural gas liquids revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 include a prior period adjustment of $0.3 million. Excluding this prior period adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2020, the natural gas liquids price per barrel would have been $16.32.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Production data:
Oil (MBbls)
307
470
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
23
1,169
Natural gas (MMcf)
7,621
21,765
Net production (MMcfe)
9,601
31,596
Average sales price per unit: (1)
Oil (Bbl)
$
37.34
$
53.98
Natural gas liquids (Bbl) (2)
3.85
16.14
Natural gas (Mcf)
1.68
2.39
Mcfe
2.54
3.05
Average unit cost per Mcfe:
Production costs:
Lease operating expenses
$
2.36
$
2.04
Production taxes
0.04
0.17
Total
2.40
2.21
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
0.11
0.34
General and administrative expenses
1.28
0.66
(1)
Prior to $14.0 million and $17.5 million of realized net gains on settlements of commodity derivatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2)
Natural gas liquids revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a prior period adjustment of $0.3 million. Excluding this prior period adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the natural gas liquids price per barrel would have been $16.38.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,678
$
28,968
Restricted cash
10,000
10,000
Accounts receivable:
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues
7,867
14,075
Other
2,024
1,322
Derivative asset
2,127
6,231
Other current assets
322
277
Total current assets
40,018
60,873
Oil and natural gas properties, net of accumulated depreciation, depletion
and amortization; September 30, 2020, $0; December 31, 2019, $15,066
—
114,031
Assets held for sale
102,084
316
Other assets
2,983
4,965
Total assets
$
145,085
$
180,185
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
11,812
$
23,524
Other current liabilities
426
586
Total current liabilities
12,238
24,110
Asset retirement obligations
—
88,668
Liabilities held for sale
83,535
139
Other long–term liabilities
656
1,770
Commitments and contingencies
Mezzanine equity
118
127
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock - $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
1,027,760 shares issued and 1,022,272 shares outstanding as of
September 30, 2020; 1,022,101 shares issued and 1,018,347 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2019
102
102
Additional paid-in capital
170,823
180,177
Treasury stock at cost - 5,488 shares at September 30, 2020; 3,754
shares at December 31, 2019
(631
)
(562
)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(121,756
)
(114,346
)
Total stockholders' equity
48,538
65,371
Total liabilities and equity
$
145,085
$
180,185
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Revenues:
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues
$
7,478
$
22,870
Transportation and marketing–related revenues
—
379
Total revenues
7,478
23,249
Operating costs and expenses:
Lease operating expenses
6,929
19,614
Cost of purchased natural gas
—
255
Dry hole and exploration costs
—
36
Production taxes
84
1,634
Accretion expense on obligations
—
1,995
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
—
1,367
General and administrative expenses
4,270
7,771
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
1,093
16,325
Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties
(16
)
(661
)
Total operating costs and expenses
12,360
48,336
Operating loss
(4,882
)
(25,087
)
Other income (expense), net:
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
(1,823
)
5,718
Interest expense
(12
)
(501
)
Other income, net
473
341
Total other income (expense), net
(1,362
)
5,558
Loss before income taxes
(6,244
)
(19,529
)
Income tax expense
—
—
Net loss
$
(6,244
)
$
(19,529
)
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
(6.11
)
$
(19.28
)
Diluted
$
(6.11
)
$
(19.28
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,022
1,013
Diluted
1,022
1,013
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Revenues:
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues
$
24,387
$
96,285
Transportation and marketing–related revenues
—
1,397
Total revenues
24,387
97,682
Operating costs and expenses:
Lease operating expenses
22,628
64,568
Cost of purchased natural gas
—
969
Dry hole and exploration costs
1
75
Production taxes
369
5,277
Accretion expense on obligations
3,366
6,373
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,103
10,712
General and administrative expenses
12,332
20,794
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
3,536
115,604
Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties
(368
)
(679
)
Total operating costs and expenses
42,967
223,693
Operating loss
(18,580
)
(126,011
)
Other income (expense), net:
Gain on derivatives, net
9,868
5,374
Interest expense
(38
)
(3,335
)
Gain on equity securities
—
4,593
Other income, net
1,340
3,168
Total other income (expense), net
11,170
9,800
Loss before income taxes
(7,410
)
(116,211
)
Income tax expense
—
—
Net loss
$
(7,410
)
$
(116,211
)
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
(7.27
)
$
(115.29
)
Diluted
$
(7.27
)
$
(115.29
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,020
1,008
Diluted
1,020
1,008
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(7,410
)
$
(116,211
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows
provided by operating activities:
Accretion expense on obligations
3,366
6,373
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,103
10,712
Share–based compensation cost
987
2,184
Cash dividends paid on share-based compensation
(412
)
—
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
3,536
115,604
Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties
(368
)
(679
)
Gain on equity securities
—
(4,593
)
Gain on derivatives, net
(9,868
)
(5,374
)
Cash settlements of derivative contracts (1)
13,971
17,483
Other
—
1,571
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
3,526
21,637
Other current assets
(45
)
1,909
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(7,994
)
(4,061
)
Other, net
707
(2,531
)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
1,099
44,024
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to oil and natural gas properties
(1,507
)
(2,096
)
Reimbursements related to oil and natural gas properties
—
2,124
Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties
(581
)
111,575
Proceeds from sale of equity securities
—
51,675
Other
—
38
Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,088
)
163,316
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt borrowings
—
(115,000
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(69
)
(295
)
Dividends
(10,223
)
—
Other
(9
)
(10
)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(10,301
)
(115,305
)
Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(11,290
)
92,035
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period
38,968
6,313
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period
$
27,678
$
98,348
(1)
In the nine months ended September 30 2020, $1.1 million of the $14.0 million of net gains on commodity derivatives was due to settlements received on the termination of commodity derivative contracts in conjunction with closed divestitures.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit); interest expense, net; depreciation, depletion and amortization; accretion expense on obligations; (gain) loss on derivatives, net; cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts; non-cash equity-based compensation; impairment of oil and natural gas properties; non-cash oil inventory adjustment; dry hole and exploration costs; (gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties; and gain on equity securities.
Adjusted EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management to provide additional information and statistics relative to the performance of the business, including (prior to the creation of any reserves) the cash return on investment. The Company believes this financial measure may indicate to investors whether or not it is generating cash flow at a level that can support or sustain quarterly interest expense and capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income and operating income and this measure may vary among companies. Therefore, Harvest’s Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
June 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Net loss
$
(6,244
)
$
(19,529
)
$
(7,135
)
$
(7,410
)
$
(116,211
)
Add:
Income tax expense
—
—
—
—
—
Interest expense, net
12
501
7
33
3,335
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
—
1,367
514
1,103
10,712
Accretion expense on obligations
—
1,995
1,603
3,366
6,373
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
1,823
(5,718
)
966
(9,868
)
(5,374
)
Cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts
3,805
13,959
5,693
13,971
17,483
Non-cash share-based compensation
397
1,421
253
987
2,184
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
1,093
16,325
837
3,536
115,604
Dry hole and exploration costs
—
36
1
1
75
Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties
(16
)
(661
)
(415
)
(368
)
(679
)
Gain on equity securities
—
—
—
—
(4,593
)
Adjusted EBITDAX
$
870
$
9,696
$
2,324
$
5,351
$
28,909
