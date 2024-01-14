Harvey apartment fire leaves four families displaced

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Four families have been displaced following a two-alarm apartment fire in Harvey on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 reported that crews responded to a call of a fire at 4152 Lac Couture Drive around 6:12 p.m.

At the location, firefighters said they were told to go to 4152 Lac Bienville Drive, where they found a two-story apartment with flames coming from the roof.

According to fire officials, the building contained four apartments, and the fire was heavily involved on the second floor of one apartment.

The Terrytown Volunteer Fire Company and the David Crockett Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene after a second alarm was set.

The fire was contained in about 45 minutes and put out by 20 firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, Harvey Volunteer Fire Company 2 officials said, “the fire started in the chimney after the residents lit the fireplace to keep warm due to having no electricity.”

