Harvey Gold to join Alliance Vinyl Club for Nov. 1 meeting

Musician and television producer Harvey Gold will be a special guest when the Alliance Vinyl Club meets Wednesday in Rodman Public Library’s Auditorium.

Gold has worked in the entertainment industry since the mid 1970s. He will share his experiences during his visit, and spin some of his favorite records.

Alliance Vinyl Club has no formal membership, and meetings are open to all music enthusiasts. Led by Byrun Reed, the group meets first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., offering the opportunity for patrons to listen to music and have good conversation. Those who attend are invited to bring a favorite vinyl record and share a song or two with others.

Gold was one of the founders of the “Art Rock for Laughs,” seminal “Akron Sound” New Wave band Tin Huey. Starting with independent label, Clone, in 1976, the group released one album, titled “Contents Dislodged During Shipment,” on Warner Brothers in 1979.

Gold’s time with Tin Huey paused in 1982 when he left the band for an apprenticeship of sorts at Todd Rundgren’s Utopia Video in Bearsville, New York.

Gold’s move to New York City signaled a full commitment to film and TV production. Founding Gold Teleproductions in 1986, notable accomplishments include serving as technical supervisor on the Oscar-nominated “Adam Clayton Powell”; Cable Ace award winning producer on A&E’s “Caroline’s Comedy Hour”; Comedy Central’s “Two Drink Minimum”; and producing Nickelodeon’s “Weinerville” Chanukah and Election specials.

Gold retired in 2014 and moved back to Akron in 2000.

In the meantime, Tin Huey come out of retirement in 2003 and Gold rejoined for a reunion gig, headlining a concert at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2020, Smog Veil Records released “It’s Messy, Vol.1,” a Gold solo album which includes four studio tracks recorded with Half Cleveland and guest appearances by Dan Auerbach of the Black Key as well as Chris Hillman of The Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers.

Currently Gold is committed to two projects, playing keyboards with The HiFis, an Akron group performing the songs of Chuck Keith, who co-wrote “Sister Rose” with Gold for Tin Huey; and, primarily, guitar with Golems of the Red Planet, a third-wave surf band expanding on passages from John Zorn’s “Masada.”

For more information about Alliance Vinyl Club, call 330-821-2665, ext. 216.

