Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Will Pay A AU$0.15 Dividend In Four Days

It looks like Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Harvey Norman Holdings' shares before the 15th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.30 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Harvey Norman Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 6.0% on its current stock price of A$4.99. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Harvey Norman Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Harvey Norman Holdings paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 107% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

While Harvey Norman Holdings's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Harvey Norman Holdings's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Harvey Norman Holdings's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Harvey Norman Holdings has delivered 8.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Harvey Norman Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note Harvey Norman Holdings paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Harvey Norman Holdings from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Harvey Norman Holdings, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Be aware that Harvey Norman Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

