Is Harvey Norman Holdings Limited's (ASX:HVN) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.6% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Harvey Norman Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Harvey Norman Holdings

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Harvey Norman Holdings is:

19% = AU$818m ÷ AU$4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.19.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Harvey Norman Holdings' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Harvey Norman Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 19%. This certainly adds some context to Harvey Norman Holdings' moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Harvey Norman Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 1.7%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is HVN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HVN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Harvey Norman Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Harvey Norman Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 57% (which means it retains 43% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Harvey Norman Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 75% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 11%) over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Harvey Norman Holdings' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research shielded FTX from a loss of up to $1 billion after a customer trade blew up a year before the exchange collapsed, report says

    Alameda aided FTX after a client's leveraged bet on a token ripped through buffers aimed at shielding the crypto exchange, FT reported.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks. Cohen has built a reputation for success, and his

  • Can AT&T Double Your Money in 2023?

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) has been dead money for years. Its share price is down 25% over the past decade. But AT&T's recent success in getting out of the entertainment business and growing its wireless business could change the stock's trajectory.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably'

    With U.S. stocks down more than 20% so far this year, investors are looking for some good news – and it may be coming from a prominent Wall Street analyst who says the current bear market could come to an … Continue reading → The post Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing Stock Surges On Report of 787 Dreamliner Order By United Airlines

    Boeing could be close to a major win over rival Airbus amid reports of a big 787 Dreamliner order by United Airlines.

  • Time to Pull the Trigger on Chinese Stocks? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 20 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the top 20 stocks in the Bill Gates stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gates portfolio, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 5 Stocks. Bill Gates is one of the most well-known personalities in the world of finance even though […]

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • Is Enterprise Products Partners 7.7% Yield Too Good to Be True?

    The master limited partnership has always had a higher yield, but 7.7% is way above what we've seen before.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 1st

    STNG, TNP and BCH made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 1, 2022.

  • 3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Look past all the fear and worry, and instead choose to use this recent market weakness to your advantage.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy During a Once-In-a-Decade Opportunity

    These growth stocks are down sharply from their highs, creating a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Two Huge Las Vegas Strip Casinos Changing Ownership

    When people think of the players that dominate the Las Vegas Strip, their thoughts generally turn to Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International , which dominate the south and central parts of the Strip. Caesars owns its namesake Caesars Palace, Harrah's, Planet Hollywood, the Cromwell, the Flamingo, Bally's (soon to be Horsehoe), the Linq, and Paris Las Vegas. After that, thoughts turn to other players like Wynn Resorts , the brand new Resorts World International, and the Venetian, which is operated by Apollo Global Management .

  • Indian rupee premiums close to bottoming, RBI key moving part -analysts

    The premiums on the Indian rupee are unlikely to fall much further, with current levels almost fully incorporating the U.S. and India interest rate differentials, analysts said. The USD/INR 1-year implied forward premium plunged almost 50 basis points (bps) in November to 1.88% – its lowest in more than ten years – mainly due to the shrinking U.S. and India interest rate differentials. The 1-year rupee overnight index swaps declined about 30 bps in November, helped by a better inflation outlook domestically that prompted traders to lower their expectations on the Reserve Bank of India's terminal rate.

  • 1 Stock I'm Buying Before 2022 Ends

    One company that would like to slam the door shut on 2022 is Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The stock is down about 42% year to date, though this drop was exaggerated by the negative market's reaction to an acquisition Adobe made in September. Unlike what the market thinks, I believe Adobe is still a top-tier stock and will be adding to my position before 2022 ends.

  • China's yuan now accounts for nearly half of Moscow's currency market as Russian central bank calls for balanced transition to the redback

    The yuan's share of the currency market jumped to 40%-45% from less than 1% at the start of the year, according to the Moscow Exchange.

  • Carvana Stock Downgraded After a 97% Drop. Why Analysts Always Wait Too Long.

    Shares of the used-car seller plunged before BofA Securities downgraded. BofA isn’t alone in riding Carvana stock down.

  • Markets 'completely ignored' Powell's balanced inflation remarks and are not pricing in key risks, Mohamed El-Erian says

    Markets are dismissing inflation risks after Powell signaled rate hikes may slow, and investors aren't pricing in credit and earnings risk, El-Erian said.