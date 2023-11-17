Harvey teen again denied release as he awaits trial in 2020 New Lenox homicide

A Will County judge denied a petition for pretrial release Thursday filed by the Harvey teenager awaiting trial for murder in a May 2020 fatal shooting outside a New Lenox gas station.

The defendant was 16 when prosecutors say he shot 19-year-old New Lenox resident Charles Baird outside the Circle K gas station on Nelson Road. The teen, now 19, is being held on a $2.5 million bond in custody of the Will County sheriff’s office.

Under the SAFE-T Act, anyone in jail awaiting trial can petition for pretrial release, said Will County state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman Carole Cheney. When a petition is filed, a detention hearing is held to determine if the detainee could be release pending trial, she said.

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied the motion Thursday stating the teen is being held on a nonprobational, detainable offense and that he poses a danger to the public.

The defendant already filed a motion to appeal the judge’s ruling, Cheney said. His case will move forward toward trial as he awaits appeal, she said.

Jennifer Baird, Charles’ mother, said she and her husband are grateful the judge denied his release.

“The judge ruled him to stay in detention cause she believes he’s a threat to society,” Baird said.

During a bond reduction hearing held last year, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Egan said the prosecution will be able to show that on May 11, 2020, the defendant arrived at the Circle K gas station in a vehicle, stolen from Lockport two days earlier, with others and pulled up near Baird’s vehicle while he was inside the station.

As Baird walked out of the gas station, Egan said, the defendant pulled out a gun. Baird started to run away when the defendant shot Baird in the lower back, Egan said.

Baird described the defendant to police, Egan said, and died two days after the shooting.

Prosecutors have video of the shooting, Egan said, and they have the defendant’s DNA from a cigarette butt found inside the vehicle.

His next court date is Nov. 30.