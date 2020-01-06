Harvey Weinstein accused of 'acting' as he shuffles into court on zimmer frame at start of long-awaited trial

Harvey Weinstein shuffled into a Manhattan courtroom on Monday with his zimmer frame to start his long-awaited trial, as one of the first women to accuse him, Rose McGowan, accused him of "acting" for sympathy.

Weinstein, 67, had surgery on his back in December following an August car crash. His haggard, hunched appearances at pre-trial hearings have shocked onlookers.

But in December the New York Post published photos, which they said were “recent”, of the producer without his zimmer frame, and suggested that Weinstein was using it to curry favour among possible jurors.

On Monday, Weinstein slowly made his way into court at 9:10am in a black suit, his tie askance. Hunched over, his pained smile was gone as he took his seat in the courtroom.

"I think he's taken some good acting tips," said McGowan.

Rose McGowan outside court in Manhattan on Monday More

Rosanna Arquette, who rejected Weinstein’s aggressive sexual overtures at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the early 1990s, said Weinstein looked like a “broken man” and avoided the women as they watched him arrive.

“He seemed cowardly,” she said. “He wouldn’t look at us, he wouldn’t make eye contact. Nothing has changed. We weren’t screaming; we just wanted to face him - and he avoided us.”

During the hearing Weinstein sat impassively as his lawyers begun proceedings.

The hearing was brief and procedural, but enlivened somewhat by the prosecution and defence sparring over a series of interviews which Weinstein and his team did in the weeks before the trial.

The disgraced film producer has been accused by more than 80 women of sexual assault and harassment since the floodgates were opened by the New York Times and New Yorker in October 2017. He has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Rosanna Arquette, speaking outside the courtroom on the opening day of Weinstein's trial More

He was arrested in May 2018, and his trial is the first of the #MeToo era. More than 150 journalists are accredited to cover the proceedings.

Despite the dozens of allegations, however, the trial hinges on the accusations made by two women – Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant, and a second unnamed accuser. Miss Haleyi says he forcefully performed oral sex on her in 2006 at his New York apartment, and the second woman accuses him of rape in 2013.

Bringing the case to trial has not been easy for either side.

Prosecutors were forced to drop one accuser, who had been central to the case. The lead detective was ousted over allegations of police misconduct. And Weinstein, who claims his sexual encounters were consensual, produced emails that he says show a long, intimate relationship that continued after the alleged rape.