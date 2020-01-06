Harvey Weinstein accusers speak out as rape trial begins: ‘You have only yourself to blame’

As jury selection for Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial began in New York, actors Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan joined a group of women outside the court to speak out against the disgraced Hollywood producer, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women.

In a statement, Ms McGowan addressed the former producer, saying that “no matter what lies you tell yourself, you did this”.

She said: “You have only yourself to blame ... I came here to see this through, to stand side by side with these women who you’ve also harmed, and be a voice for the voiceless ... The silence breakers will never give up. Survivors will never give up.”

Following investigative reports revealing decades of his alleged abuse, more than 80 women have accused Mr Weinstein of assault, serving as a catalyst for the #MeToo movement and shining a light on the behaviour of powerful men in the media.

In a landmark sexual assault case amid the #MeToo movement, Mr Weinstein faces criminal charges stemming from two different allegations in New York: one that he raped a woman in 2013 in a hotel room and that he performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006 in his apartment.

Ms McGowan alleges that Mr Weinstein raped her in 1997, then paid her $100,000 for her silence.

Among women interviewed for a 2017 New Yorker investigation, Ms Arquette alleged that Mr Weinstein threatened her career because she rejected him when he tried to force her to touch his penis.

Mr Weinstein has denied the allegations.

“We aren’t going anywhere”, Ms Arquette said. “Time’s up on sexual harassment in all workplaces, time’s up on blaming survivors, time’s up on empty apologies without consequence, and time’s up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers.”

The women warned against Mr Weinstein’s alleged attempts to retaliate against those who refused his advances and spoke out against his abuse, and urged the public to support survivors and create a culture that allows victims to come forward without fear of retaliation.

Ms Arquette said the group wants to ensure that Mr Weinstein’s criminal trial focuses on “the perpetrator’s actions” and not his victims.

She added: “Whether in this trial or in the future, Harvey will be held accountable for his actions.”

Ms McGowan said that if he’s acquitted, Mr Weinstein’s “accomplices” will “get no rest”.

She said: “I hope what will stop them is that they have an asterisk next to their name ... We know them, we will out them.”

Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for the first day of his trial on sexual assault charges (Getty) More

The actors were joined by Dominique Huett, Sarah Ann Masse, Lauren Sivan, and Paula Williams, all of whom have accused Mr Weinstein of abuse.

Ms Sivan, a television reporter who accused Mr Weinstein of forcing himself on her, said: “This is a dangerous predator. Even if he is acquitted in this trial, let’s hope he’s never able to go back to doing what he was doing.”

The 67-year-old producer appeared frail as he walked up the steps of New York State Supreme Court on Monday.

Ms Arquette said he looked “like a very broken man” as he leaned on a walker.

“I think he’s taken some good acting tips”, Ms McGowan added.

Jury selection will take up to two weeks, and a six-week trial is expected to follow. If convicted, Mr Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison.

