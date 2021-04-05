Harvey Weinstein appeals for new trial claiming witnesses were used to make him look ‘loathsome’

Clémence Michallon
(Independent)
(Independent)

Harvey Weinstein has appealed his 2020 sex crimes conviction and asked for a new trial, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the publication, Weinstein’s legal team has filed a 166-page appeal, claiming that witnesses were used to “merely [depict] Weinstein as loathsome” during the proceedings.

Weinstein was found guilty in February 2020 of third-degree rape and of a criminal sexual act. He was sentenced the following month to 23 years in prison.

Weinstein’s legal team signaled its intention to appeal shortly after the verdict became known in February.

More follows...

  • Spain's COVID rate jumps, vaccine deliveries speed up

    Spain's rising coronavirus infection rate is accelerating, official data showed on Monday, as authorities took delivery of the largest batch of vaccines to date. The infection rate as measured over the past 14 days rose to 163.4 cases per 100,000 people from 151.8 cases on Saturday as a gradual uptick in contagion from mid-March lows continued to gather pace. Health emergency chief Fernando Simon confirmed infections were on the rise across the country and that pressure on the health system was beginning to build.

  • Former Gaetz aide says FBI contacted him for sex-trafficking probe

    A former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Monday that two FBI agents questioned him after people in the media told them Nelson knew of Gaetz's alleged involvement in illegal sex-trafficking activities.Driving the news: Nathan Nelson, Gaetz's former director of military affairs, denied at a press conference Monday that he had any knowledge of the matter, and said that his resignation last fall was not related to the Department of Justice probe into the Florida congressman.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "Neither I nor any other member of Congressman Gaetz’s staff had any knowledge of illegal activities," Nelson said.Nelson said federal agents approached him the day after the New York Times first reported the sex-trafficking investigation. The "baseless claim" that led to his questioning left him "further convinced" that the allegations against Gaetz were fabricated to "discredit a vocal conservative," Nelson said.Nelson worked for Gaetz for over four years before leaving last October, which he said was planned. He added he is still "loosely affiliated" with Gaetz's office as a military advisor but hasn't spoken to Gaetz in several months.The big picture: Gaetz has denied the allegations and told Axios last week he believes the DOJ is "trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."But the scandal has since blown up, with a GOP lawmaker donating Gaetz campaign contributions to victims of abuse, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) calling the allegations "serious."Gaetz's communications director resigned last week amid the controversy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Geffen Hall rebuild speeded due to virus, reopen in fall '22

    The New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts are accelerating the reconstruction of Geffen Hall because of the lull granted by the novel coronavirus pandemic and now plan to reopen the auditorium in fall of 2022, about 1 1/2 years ahead of the original schedule. Rather than rebuild in phased segments around seasons, the Philharmonic said Monday it will relocate for the 2021-22 season and split concerts that year between Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, a 1,086-seat venue more typically used for chamber concerts and recitals, and Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 1,233-seat Rose Theater, located at Columbus Circle, less than half a mile from Geffen Hall. Philharmonic President Deborah Borda said a full season will be announced in late May or early June to start in late September, and that in light of COVID-19 the first 1 1/2 months of concerts will be performed without intermission.

  • How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

    Being president comes with perks that extend past your time in the Oval Office, so even though former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, he's still getting benefits courtesy of...

  • 'Godzilla vs. Kong' earned $48 million at the US box office over the weekend, the best opening during the pandemic

    Warner Bros.' "Godzilla vs. Kong" debuted on the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously with movie theaters in the US.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Flames

    Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night. Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL’s North Division. Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves.

  • Tigray crisis: The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopians in conflict

    The Canadian popstar says his "heart breaks for innocent civilians being senselessly murdered".

  • Thandiwe Newton reclaims the true spelling of her name: 'I'm taking back what's mine'

    The Emmy-winning actress has been going by the first name "Thandie" for the better part of three decades.

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

    Federal authorities have charged a former Southwest Airlines pilot with indecent exposure for an incident they say occurred during a flight last August. Michael Haak was the pilot in command of the plane during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, according to a one-page filing in federal district court in Maryland. A Southwest spokeswoman said no passengers witnessed the incident; the pilots were the only people aboard aware of the incident.

  • Dad shot in front of daughter during family outing at Dave and Buster’s, Texas cops say

    Police are investigating.

  • Fauci hits back at rightwing criticism and says attacks on him 'bizarre'

    Scientist forced to defend himself from attacks by Trump allies and says ‘I can’t be bothered with getting distracted’ Anthony Fauci, pictured here with Debora Birx, said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Anthony Fauci has described attacks on him from Republicans as “bizarre”, after a barrage of criticism from senior GOP figures. The infectious disease expert, who has led the US effort against Covid-19, was forced to defend himself after a former Trump official called him “the father of the actual virus” and the senator Lindsey Graham followed other Republicans in urging Fauci – Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to travel to the US-Mexico border. Speaking to Fox News, Fauci said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. “I’ve been a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm,” he said. In a flurry of tweets on Friday, Graham, from South Carolina, told Fauci: “You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super-spreader event in the nation.” Graham was referring to thousands of migrants being held in overcrowded conditions. The administration has said asylum seekers are tested for coronavirus on arrival in the US. It was unclear what Graham thought a Fauci visit would achieve. “It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say,” Fauci said. “I mean … Lindsey Graham, who I like, he’s … you know, he’s a good person, I’ve dealt with him very, very well over the years, you know, equating me with things that have to do at the border? I mean, I have nothing to do with the border. “Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Fauci, 80, has served seven presidents since 1984, leading the fight against Aids and HIV before emerging as the trusted public face of attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday Peter Navarro, who served in various roles under Donald Trump, launched a bizarre rant during an interview with Fox News. Asked about Fauci’s comment that his pursuit of a vaccine was “the best decision [I] ever made”, Navarro said: “Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine. The father of the vaccine is Donald J Trump. “What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus.” Fauci responded, asking: “How bizarre is that? Think about it for a second. Isn’t that a little weird? I mean, come on.” Last week Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, accused Fauci of remaining silent over conditions at the border. An Alabama congressman also urged Fauci to get involved. In February Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, criticized Fauci, saying his job “is not to mislead or scare” the American public. Fauci demurred when asked to respond. “I am so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people that I can’t be bothered with getting distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems,” he said.

  • Scoring difficulties reaching new levels: Takeaways from Lakers' loss to Clippers

    The Lakers are struggling when it comes to scoring points and getting to the century mark. Here's what we learned from their loss to the Clippers.

  • Bill Gates is the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States. Why?

    Gates has been buying land like it’s going out of style. He now owns more farmland than my entire Native American nation ‘Land is power, land is wealth, and, more importantly, land is about race and class. The relationship to land – who owns it, who works it, and who cares for it – reflects obscene levels of inequality and legacies of colonialism and white supremacy.’ Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters Bill Gates has never been a farmer. So why did the Land Report dub him “Farmer Bill” this year? The third richest man on the planet doesn’t have a green thumb. Nor does he put in the back-breaking labor humble people do to grow our food and who get for far less praise for it. That kind of hard work isn’t what made him rich. Gates’ achievement, according to the report, is that he’s largest private owner of farmland in the US. A 2018 purchase of 14,500 acres of prime eastern Washington farmland – which is traditional Yakima territory – for $171m helped him get that title. In total, Gates owns approximately 242,000 acres of farmland with assets totaling more than $690m. To put that into perspective, that’s nearly the size of Hong Kong and twice the acreage of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, where I’m an enrolled member. A white man owns more farmland than my entire Native nation! The United States is defined by the excesses of its ruling class. But why do a handful of people own so much land? Land is power, land is wealth, and, more importantly, land is about race and class. The relationship to land – who owns it, who works it and who cares for it – reflects obscene levels of inequality and legacies of colonialism and white supremacy in the United States, and also the world. Wealth accumulation always goes hand-in-hand with exploitation and dispossession. In this country, enslaved Black labor first built US wealth atop stolen Native land. The 1862 Homestead Act opened up 270m acres of Indigenous territory – which amounts to 10% of US land – for white settlement. Black, Mexican, Asian, and Native people, of course, were categorically excluded from the benefits of a federal program that subsidized and protected generations of white wealth. The billionaire media mogul Ted Turner epitomizes such disparities. He owns 2m acres and has the world’s largest privately owned buffalo herd. Those animals, which are sacred to my people and were nearly hunted to extinction by settlers, are preserved today on nearly 200,000 acres of Turner’s ranchland within the boundaries of the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty territory in the western half of what is now the state of South Dakota, land that was once guaranteed by the US government to be a “permanent home” for Lakota people. The gun and the whip may not accompany land acquisitions this time around. But billionaire class assertions that they are philosopher kings and climate-conscious investors who know better than the original caretakers are little more than ruses for what amounts to a 21st century land grab – with big payouts in a for-profit economy seeking “green” solutions. Our era is dominated by the ultra-rich, the climate crisis and a burgeoning green capitalism. And Bill Gates’ new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster positions himself as a thought leader in how to stop putting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and how to fund what he has called elsewhere a “global green revolution” to help poor farmers mitigate climate change. What expertise in climate science or agriculture Gates possesses beyond being filthy rich is anyone’s guess. When pressed during a book discussion on Reddit about why he’s gobbling up so much farmland, Gates claimed, “It is not connected to climate [change].” The decision, he said, came from his “investment group.” Cascade Investment, the firm making these acquisitions, is controlled by Gates. And the firm said it’s “very supportive of sustainable farming”. It also is a shareholder in the plant-based protein companies Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods as well as the farming equipment manufacturer John Deere. His firm’s largest farmland acquisition happened in 2017, when it acquired 61 farming properties from a Canadian investment firm to the tune of $500m. Arable land is not just profitable. There’s a more cynical calculation. Investment firms are making the argument farmlands will meet “carbon-neutral” targets for sustainable investment portfolios while anticipating an increase of agricultural productivity and revenue. And while Bill Gates frets about eating cheeseburgers in his book – for the amount of greenhouse gases the meat industry produces largely for the consumption of rich countries – his massive carbon footprint has little to do with his personal diet and is not forgivable by simply buying more land to sequester more carbon. The world’s richest 1% emit double the carbon of the poorest 50%, an 2020 Oxfam study found. According to Forbes, the world’s billionaires saw their wealth swell by $1.9tn in 2020, while more than 22 million US workers (mostly women) lost their jobs. Like wealth, land ownership is becoming concentrated into fewer and fewer hands, resulting in a greater push for monocultures and more intensive industrial farming techniques to generate greater returns. One per cent of the world’s farms control 70% of the world’s farmlands, one report found. The biggest shift in recent years from small to big farms was in the US. The land we all live on should not be the sole property of a few The principal danger of private farmland owners like Bill Gates is not their professed support of sustainable agriculture often found in philanthropic work – it’s the monopolistic role they play in determining our food systems and land use patterns. Small farmers and Indigenous people are more cautious with the use of land. For Indigenous caretakers, land use isn’t premised on a return of investments; it’s about maintaining the land for the next generation, meeting the needs of the present, and a respect for the diversity of life. That’s why lands still managed by Indigenous peoples worldwide protect and sustain 80% of the world’s biodiversity, practices anathema to industrial agriculture. The average person has nothing in common with mega-landowners like Bill Gates or Ted Turner. The land we all live on should not be the sole property of a few. The extensive tax avoidance by these titans of industry will always far exceed their supposed charitable donations to the public. The “billionaire knows best” mentality detracts from the deep-seated realities of colonialism and white supremacy, and it ignores those who actually know best how to use and live with the land. These billionaires have nothing to offer us in terms of saving the planet – unless it’s our land back. Nick Estes is a citizen of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. He is an assistant professor in the American studies department at the University of New Mexico. In 2014, he co-founded The Red Nation, an Indigenous resistance organization. He is the author of the book Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance (Verso, 2019)

  • 60 Minutes ’ Dishonest DeSantis Hit Job

    There is no more accurate way of describing last night’s 60 Minutes segment on Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida than as a political hit job. It was an aspersion, a slander, a smear — a calculated and premeditated calumny contrived for one purpose and one purpose alone: To hint darkly at scandal where none exists, and, thereby, to damage DeSantis in 2022 and beyond. Americans who tuned in to 60 Minutes yesterday are now less informed than they were before it aired. The supposed “problem” that 60 Minutes highlighted was that Florida’s government has used the popular grocery chain Publix to help it distribute COVID-19 vaccines, that Publix gave $100,000 to Governor DeSantis’s re-election efforts last year, and that the combination of the two represents a quid pro quo. This claim is absurd on its face. Not only is Publix the largest and most widely trusted grocery-store chain in the state of Florida, but the majority of its 831 stores in the state have well-equipped pharmacies at which Floridians are accustomed to getting flu shots. Irrespective of any other logistical considerations, it would have been surprising if Publix had not been one of the major players in the state’s effort. It is true that Publix has recently given $100,000 to Ron DeSantis’s gubernatorial reelection bid. It is also true that it gave a million dollars to the progressive Urban League last year, and that, back in 2018, it gave $100,000 to Democratic campaigns in the state. To believe that there is a connection between this routine behavior and decisions that were made during an unforeseen once-in-a-century pandemic is to stretch oneself to the breaking point. The producers of 60 Minutes know this, which is why they edited out the portion of Governor DeSantis’s answer that explains beyond question why Publix was chosen for its role. In the offending segment, CBS’s Sharyn Alfonsi is seen asking DeSantis, “Publix, as you know, donated $100,000 to your campaign, and then you rewarded them with the exclusive rights to distribute the vaccination in Palm Beach. How is that not pay for play?” But only DeSantis’s initial response is shown in full. Deliberately missing from the governor’s comments was his detailed answer laying out how the distribution system has worked in Florida in general, and how Publix has slotted into it in particular. In the unaired portion, DeSantis says: First of all, the first pharmacies that had [the vaccine] were CVS and Walgreens and they had a long-term care mission, so they were going to the long-term care facilities. They got the vaccine in the middle of December, they started going to the long-term care facilities the third week in December to do LTCs. So that was their mission, that was very important and we trusted them to do that. As we got into January, we wanted to expand the distribution points. So yes, you had the counties, you had some drive-thru sites, you had hospitals that were doing a lot, but we wanted to get it into communities more. So we reached out to other retail pharmacies: Publix, Walmart, obviously CVS and Walgreens had to finish that mission and we said we’re going to use you as soon as you’re done with that. None of this was apparent to viewers of 60 Minutes. The show did not note that CVS and Walgreens got the vaccine first; it did not explain the difference between the strategy for long-term-care facilities and the strategy for the broader population; it did not mention that Walmart was also used in the delivery of vaccines to the general public; it did not reference the work DeSantis has done extending the state’s effort to minority communities; and, crucially, it did not make clear that the reason Publix was so prominent in the second phase of vaccinations was that it was the first grocery chain to be ready. Instead, the show took two facts that in no way intersect and pretended that they had a causal relationship. There is a word for that sort of conduct, but it’s not “journalism.” So egregiously dishonest was 60 Minutes’ attempt that, shortly after it aired, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management took to Twitter to condemn it. “I said this before and I’ll say it again,” Jared Moskowitz wrote. “Publix was recommended by FLSERT [State Emergency Response Team] and HealthyFla [Florida Department of Health] as the other pharmacies were not ready to start. Period! Full Stop! No one from the Governors office suggested Publix. It’s just absolute malarkey.” Moskowitz, note, is no ideological ally of Governor DeSantis. On the contrary: He describes himself as a “progressive,” served as a Democrat in the Florida legislature until 2019, and has worked in various capacities for Al Gore, Joe Lieberman, and Barack Obama. His father, Michael, is one of the top Democratic fundraisers in the state. Unlike the producers of 60 Minutes, however, Jared Moskowitz is not a liar. Alas, he is fighting against the tide. 60 Minutes’ lies will now be laundered and repeated until, in millions of minds around the country, they are habitually referenced as “facts.” In that status they will be joined by the oft-repeated lie that Florida has been “cooking its books,” which it has not. From the moment the pandemic began, the mainstream press has proven itself incapable of writing about Florida as anything less than a mysterious, godforsaken backwater that, somehow, has managed to stumble through this crisis despite itself. That Florida ranks in the middle of the pack for deaths, despite having the fourth-oldest population in the country and being the destination of choice for young people, seems not to matter. Nor do many commentators seem much to care that Florida has done this while managing to stay largely open; that there have been real, verifiable, and under-covered scandals elsewhere; that the most populous state in the union is holding a recall election for its governor over his COVID response; or that, at the moment the 60 Minutes segment ran, it was not Florida that was in crisis, but Michigan. In part, this monomaniacal failure of imagination has been the product of the false reputation that Florida enjoys among a certain sort of sneering Acela-corridor journalist. Bubbling below the surface of all of last year’s coverage has been an unlovely implication: “That guy, in that state? Something tricky must be going on.” Last night, 60 Minutes made that explicit. As it turned out, though, it wasn’t DeSantis who was playing games with the truth. It was CBS.

  • A new trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' shows the God of Mischief paying the price for messing with time

    The new Marvel series on Disney Plus, starring the fan-favorite villain Loki, will release on June 11. It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Manchin Comes Out against Biden Infrastructure Bill

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said he would oppose raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, a key component of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, in a radio interview with West Virginia’s Metro News. “As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval. The senator added that he could support raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent, but not to 28 percent as envisioned in the bill, because it would hurt the country’s market competitiveness. “It’s more than just me, Hoppy,” Manchin said. “There’s six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this. We have to be competitive, and we’re not going to throw caution to the wind.” Manchin emphasized that the bill would not move forward without his support. With 50 Senate seats and the vice presidency, Democrats need the support of all their senators in order to pass legislation. “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere,” Manchin said. Several House Democrats, including Representatives Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter last week that they could not sign the infrastructure bill unless it removes caps on the state- and local-tax deduction. The SALT deduction was capped at $10,000 in the Trump administration’s 2017 tax bill. However, other Democrats in the group told Punchbowl News on Monday that they may be unable to avoid voting for the package.

  • NASA reveals more hidden Easter eggs aboard Mars rover

    On Easter Sunday, NASA announced two more Easter eggs hidden onboard everyone's favorite rover.