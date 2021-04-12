Harvey Weinstein appears at extradition hearing

Harvey Weinstein appears at extradition hearing

(Reuters) - The convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein appeared on Monday at an upstate New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him to California to face sexual assault charges.

Weinstein, 69, wore a collarless rust-colored shirt as he appeared from the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo by video before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Weinstein has been appealing his February 2020 conviction in Manhattan and 23-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

The California criminal case covers alleged attacks on five women from 2004 to 2013 in the Los Angeles area, announced last year.

It includes four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Times said Weinstein has been indicted on the 11 counts, a procedural move that could speed up legal proceedings, citing four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

