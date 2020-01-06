Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for long-awaited criminal trial

Harvey Weinstein arrives at criminal court in New York last month: Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood titan whose alleged pattern of abuse has launched a reckoning of powerful men, has arrived in a New York courthouse as jury selection begins in his criminal trial, where he'll face sexual assault charges that could result in the rest of his life in prison.

More than 80 women have accused the once-powerful producer of sexual assault following bombshell reporting that galvanized the #MeToo movement, powered by women's stories to hold men accountable for sexual assault, harassment and abuse.

A criminal trial begins more than two years after Pulitzer-winning investigative reports in The New Yorker and The New York Times exposed three decades of abuse and Hollywood's culture of coercion and exploitation.

At his trial, Mr Weinstein faces criminal charges stemming from two different allegations: one that he raped a woman in 2013 in a New York hotel room and that he performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

In the first case, he has been charged with predatory sexual assault, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Mr Weinstein also is accused of predatory sexual assault and performing a criminal sexual act in the first degree following accusations that he assaulted another woman, Mimi Haleyi, at his New York apartment in 2006.

If convicted, the 67-year-old could face more than 20 years in prison.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It was eerily quiet as Mr Weinstein made his way up the stairs into the New York State Supreme Court on Monday.

Demonstrators and women’s rights advocates gathered outside the building on Manhattan’s Centre Street, but there was little sound — no booing, no slogans as the former producer stepped out of his vehicle and up the steps with aid of a walker.

Actor Rosanna Arquette, who’s expected to testify during the trial, waved a group of protestors over to huddle before his arrival.

Protesters outside the trial of Harvey Weinstein in New York (Clemence Michallon / The Independent) More

Jury selection in his criminal trial is expected to take up to two weeks, followed by an eight-week trial, presided by Judge James Burke.

State prosecutors must prove Mr Weinstein has a history of sex crimes against multiple victims land the predatory sexual assault charges, though prosecutors have not yet revealed evidence or a list of witnesses expected to testify at trial.

But court documents reveal that several key witnesses will testify to Mr Weinstein's "prior bad acts" to illustrate the depth of the producer's alleged abuse history.

Those witnesses include The Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who has accused Mr Weinstein of assaulting her in the early 1990s. Judge Burke had previously determined that those charges fall outside the statute of limitations, though prosecutors could rely on her testimony to point to Mr Weinstein's pattern of abuse.

Last month, Mr Weinstein and the board of his now-bankrupt studio reportedly had tentatively reached a $25m global settlement with dozens of his alleged victims, though the settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing. The payout is part of a $47m settlement that closes out the company's financial obligations.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles District Attorney is weighing several potential cases against Mr Weinstein, and the Metropolitan Police in London also have received a dozen assault allegations.

