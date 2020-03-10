Harvey Weinstein asked Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos and others for help amid scandal, court records reveal

Harvey. Weinstein enters the courtroom on 24 February 2020 in New York City: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein sought help from Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos and more as allegations against him became public, newly unsealed court documents have revealed.

The documents, reviewed by The New York Times and unveiled on Monday, include emails and communications dating back to October 2017, when explosive reports about Weinstein were published in the paper and in The New Yorker.

According to the New York Times, Weinstein, worried that board members at the Weinstein Company were looking to oust him, sent last-ditch messages to other wealthy, powerful figures – including former 2020 presidential hopeful Bloomberg, Amazon founder Bezos, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“My board is thinking of firing me,” Weinstein wrote according to the newspaper.

“All I’m asking for is, let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counselling whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, and allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance.”

Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein company in October 2017 after reports of the allegations against him were made public.

On 24 February this year, he was convicted of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape as a result of his New York City criminal trial.

He will be sentenced on 11 March and faces up to 29 years in prison.

The Independent has contacted Bloomberg’s, Amazon’s, and Apple’s representatives for comment.

