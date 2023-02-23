Harvey Weinstein begs for mercy as he is sentenced to another 16 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein begged for mercy in a California courtroom as a judge sentenced him to an additional 16 years behind bars, all but ensuring the disgraced movie mogul will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Weinstein, 70, was handed the sentence in a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday morning, two months after a jury convicted him of three counts of rape and sexual assault.

The former Hollywood executive is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York, after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in that jurisdiction in 2020.

“This is a made-up story. Jane Doe 1 is an actress. She can turn the tears on,” Weinstein told the court, calling the case against him a “set-up” before learning his fate.

“Please don’t sentence me to life in prison. I don’t deserve it. There are so many things wrong with this case.

“There are too many loopholes. Too many things wrong with this case.” And he added: “I beg your mercy.”

The California conviction relates to the rape of an unidentified Italian actress and model after he forced his way into her Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013.

The victim sobbed in court as Weinstein was sentenced for attacking her.

“Before that night I was a very happy and confident woman. I valued myself and the relationship I had with God,” she earlier told the judge.

“I was excited about my future. Everything changed after the defendant brutally assaulted me. There is no prison sentence long enough to undo the damage.”

Sentencing Weinstein, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench announced that Weinstein could not serve the California and New York sentence concurrently.

Prosecutors earlier this year filed a motion in which they asked the judge to impose a 24-year prison sentence on Weinstein that should be served at the end of his New York sentence.

Weinstein, who is eligible for parole in New York in 2039, has denied any wrongdoing and is currently appealing that sentence.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Weinstein, called the sentence cruel given his age and poor health.

“There are many out there who will celebrate this action, but it is a sad day for justice and fairness, and I hope no one who is pleased with this is ever caught on the wrong side of cancel culture while hopelessly and voicelessly proclaiming innocence,” Engelmayer told NBC News.