Harvey Weinstein being 'closely monitored' after displaying Covid-19 symptoms

Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
Harvey Weinstein&#39;s health was a focus during his trial - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Harvey Weinstein is unwell and is being "closely monitored" in prison, a representative for the disgraced Hollywood mogul said.

The spokesman said they could not "confirm nor deny" the 68-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 inside Wende Correctional Facility in New York.

In late March, Weinstein, was been placed in isolation at the facility after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19.

At the time Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said he learnt that Weinstein's test had come back positive on March 22.

Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for rape, has a fever, his representative confirmed to the PA news agency.

The once all-powerful film producer is considered vulnerable to coronavirus due to his age, weight and other medical issues, including a heart condition and high blood pressure.

A spokesman for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said they could not comment on individual cases but anyone displaying Covid-19 symptoms is immediately isolated and tested.

Weinstein's health was a focus during his trial. He arrived at court looking frail and walking with the aid of a frame and his lawyers tried to minimise his jail term by telling a judge a lengthy one was a "a de facto life sentence".

After his February 24 conviction, Weinstein was sent to Bellevue Hospital amid concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

Weinstein is also facing charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles and is alleged to have attacked five women in California from 2004 to 2013.

If convicted as charged on the West Coast, Weinstein faces up to 140 years to life in state prison.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are attempting to put Weinstein on trial and are seeking temporary custody of the convicted rapist from New York.

An extradition hearing is set for December in Buffalo. In September, Weinstein was stripped of his CBE.

