Harvey Weinstein claimed Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’, court records reveal

Harvey Weinstein arrives to the courthouse on 24 February 2020 in New York City: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein once suggested Jennifer Aniston “should be killed”, newly unsealed court documents have revealed.

The documents, reviewed by The New York Times and unsealed on Monday afternoon, include emails and other communications.

According to the Times, Weinstein, mistakenly believing that Aniston had accused him of groping her, wrote to his representative: ”Jen Aniston should be killed.”

It later turned out that Aniston had not, in fact, made such a claim.

Aniston’s publicist, Stephen Huvane, told the newspaper of Weinstein: “He never got close enough to her to touch her. She has never been alone with him.

“We have no idea about the email, since it wasn’t sent to us, nor do we have any comment to make on it.”

Weinstein was convicted on 24 February of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday 11 March and faces up to 29 years in prison.

