Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to California to face sexual assault charges

Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·1 min read
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Scott Heins/Getty Images

Disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is headed to California to face more charges.

A New York judge on Tuesday ruled that Weinstein will be extradited to California to stand trial on sexual assault charges, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Weinstein, who has faced allegations of sexual assault and rape from dozens of women, last year was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted in a New York rape trial. In California, he has been indicted on charges stemming from the alleged sexual assaults of five women.

A representative for Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter they were "disappointed" with the judge's decision Tuesday, as his legal team has been asking the court to "hold off the extradition" until Weinstein "can receive his needed medical care here in New York." Weinstein's attorneys also claimed the L.A. County district attorney's office "filed erroneous paperwork in seeking to claim custody of him," the Times writes.

Prosecutors, though, denied this and said Weinstein's team doesn't "get to pick when and where" he receives treatment, adding that Los Angeles is "not some remote outpost that doesn't have any sort of medical care," per the Reporter. He's currently being held at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York.

No date for Weinstein's California trial has been set, but according to Variety, prosecutors said Tuesday that he's likely to be moved to Los Angeles in July.

