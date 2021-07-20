Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to California for second rape trial

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday was extradited to California from New York to face a second trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

The big picture: Weinstein was convicted in early 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. He faces 11 counts of sexual assault-related charges in California for allegedly attacking five women between 2004 and 2013, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," the New York Department of Corrections said in a statement to Reuters.

