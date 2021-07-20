Harvey Weinstein extradited to California for second sexual assault trial

NEW YORK – Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was extradited to California Tuesday to answer charges he sexually assaulted five women in Los Angeles County during his Hollywood heyday.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed the disgraced movie mogul was transferred to the custody of Golden State officials shortly after breakfast.

“This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order,” a spokesman said.

“I am disappointed that the (district attorney) didn’t wait for the judge to rule on our habeas petition before transporting Harvey here, but we will continue to fight to assure that Harvey gets the crucial medical care he needs,” Weinstein’s West Coast criminal lawyer Mark Werksman told the Daily News.

He said Weinstein could make his first court appearance as early as Wednesday.

Weinstein has been serving a 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo since he was convicted of a first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape in February 2020.

A Manhattan jury found him guilty of raping actress Jessica Mann in a Midtown hotel in March 2013 and sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

Norman Effman, who has represented Weinstein at his Erie County court appearances, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California prosecutors have charged the producer with 11 counts of rape and sexual battery stemming from attacks on five women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

The incidents allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2013, some of them in Beverly Hills hotel rooms, prosecutors say.

The 69-year-old’s legal team has doggedly attempted to delay the transfer citing Weinstein’s deteriorating health in lockup. His lawyers say he’s now partially blind and requires round-the-clock medical attention.

Lawyers for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office said in paperwork obtained by The News earlier this month that Weinstein won’t suffer any disruptions in his medical care.

