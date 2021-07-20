Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to LA to face more sexual-assault charges

Harvey Weinstein exits a Manhattan court house as a jury continues with deliberations in his trial on February 20, 2020 in New York City Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to Los Angeles to face sexual assault charges.

He's already serving a 23-year sentence on conviction of rape and sexual assault in New York.

It's not clear when another trial, in Los Angeles, would take place.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to Los Angeles to face trial on more sexual assault charges.

Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York, was handed over to officials for transport to California at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Monday, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement to Insider.

In April, a Los Angeles County grand jury brought an 11-count indictment accusing Weinstein of sexually assaulting five different women. A judge ruled in June that Weinstein could be extradited to Los Angeles to address the charges, which he has denied.

More than 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct in October 2017 following investigations from The New York Times and The New Yorker. The accusations sparked the #MeToo movement and ultimately led to rape and sexual assault charges against Weinstein from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in the spring of 2018.

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted of the charges at trial and sentenced to a 23-year prison term, which he continues to serve.

Weinstein's attorneys have argued that he is of ill health and should appear in Los Angeles court hearings through a video feed. They've indicated that he plans to plead not guilty to the charges.

It's not clear when a trial for the Los Angeles indictment against Weinstein would take place, as the city's courts have been backlogged because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on Insider