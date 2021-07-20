Harvey Weinstein extradited to Los Angeles as 2nd trial looms

Harvey Weinstein Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has officially been extradited to California to face more sexual assault charges.

Weinstein was "handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California" on Tuesday, the New York State Department of Corrections confirmed to Variety. He was being held at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York and is expected to be transferred to the Twin Towers jail in Los Angeles, California.

This comes after a judge last month ruled that Weinstein would be extradited to California as he faces charges there stemming from the alleged sexual assaults of five women. His legal team had been trying to delay his extradition so he could receive medical care in New York, though, and Variety notes they filed a habeas petition objecting to the extradition in Los Angeles court.

"I am disappointed that the [district attorney] didn't wait for the judge to rule on our habeas petition before transporting Harvey here, but we will continue to fight to assure that Harvey gets the crucial medical care he needs," Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman told The New York Daily News.

Weinstein was previously sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted on two counts in his rape trial. According to Variety, when Weinstein arrives in California, Los Angeles prosecutors have 120 days to bring him to trial. Weinstein, CNN reports, is expected to be arraigned on an indictment in California on Wednesday.

